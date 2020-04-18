Sheldon H. Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela: Second wave of coronavirus infections could hit Big Ten campuses hard

But given that the first wave of COVID-19 largely spared university towns, faculty, staff and community residents remain highly vulnerable to infection. The students themselves also will be vulnerable, though their demographics will result in fewer (though not zero) complications and deaths. A university of 50,000 students could see some student deaths, presumably among those with underlying heath issues. For instance, a low case fatality rate of 0.01% in a young healthy population could still result in five deaths. But the same institution could see many more faculty and staff deaths, whose age demographics and greater prevalence of underlying health issues make them more vulnerable.

The economic model of universities suggest they must open their doors with in-class education in the fall, while the public health risk of COVID-19 suggests that they cannot. If a university opts to reopen with in-class education in the fall, one way to mitigate some of the risk in to keep vulnerable faculty and staff away from the students.