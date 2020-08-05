Shawn Matson: In this house, we share the table

Two summers ago, I visited the Wisconsin Historical Society as a member of the teacher education master’s degree program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On this teacher field trip, I confronted a world that I had not known exists all around me. Maybe it was because I didn’t grow up in Madison, but definitely also because of the white narrative of our own community’s history and leadership. And that of my own life.
What I saw in the original primary source documents were the building blocks of Madison today — the census records that detail the diversity of the Greenbush neighborhood where immigrants, and later Black folks arriving from the South during the Great Migration, were packed in. I held in my hands the redlining maps, the newspaper articles, and the brochures from then-suburban neighborhoods on the west side of Madison that legally restricted homes in those subdivisions to only “persons of the Caucasian race.” They made sure to note that Asian people were decidedly not Caucasian. These neighborhoods sprang up west of the UW explicitly because of white flight from the central city, which came to be viewed as being dominated by ethnic immigrants and Black people.
This history shook me to the core. When I looked at maps of Madison, it’s all I could see. And although I was late to the party, I couldn’t understand why it didn’t seem to so shake others around me. Madison’s complicated history persists today, largely on a legacy of not fully acknowledging or admitting to our segregation-by-design city. When I student-taught at Madison East High School, I heard echoes of that segregationism bubbling up. “Oh, East isn’t a very good school. It’s… very urban,” one teacher told me. My experience at East, however, was nothing but positive.
Back in March of this year, I took a look at the field of candidates in the 76th Assembly District. And I didn’t really find a candidate that truly inspired me. Though each of the Democrats running for this seat have assets, I was looking for a leader who centered racial justice and would bring forth the voices of Madison’s forgotten people and neighborhoods. I wanted someone who saw the distinct segregation that exists in our schools today and who would speak healing words in public for our community.
And so I considered, for a moment, the idea of running for the 76th District seat. I thought about how the lack of leadership within the Democratic Party, and within our state, has enabled the situation we find ourselves in today, and who have been conspirators in the kinder, gentler bigotry that defines our city.
I ultimately decided that there was a better alternative to running for office when I learned about Francesca Hong and met with her. I came to know Fran as a friend, activist, and as a powerful voice for speaking truth in our community.
As an MMSD teacher, when I go to vote I think not just about my own family, but also about my students and our learning community.
Now, more than ever, we need voices who will tell the full truth — especially in the Democratic Party. What I see in Francesca Hong is a consistent moral clarity, a caring and compassionate championing of the issues, and a human insight that I feel often lacks in politicians who have served in office for years and years.
As a downtown business owner, it isn’t necessarily convenient to so boldly take the side of the protesters crying out for justice. And yet, Hong has done that at every step of the way. She’s led with strong principles and leadership. Not just words.
And though Francesca Hong is not naive to the fact that the Wisconsin GOP are craven, power-hungry zealots, her wealth of experience as a restaurant owner creates natural opportunities to bridge differences in the Legislature. A Democrat with small business bona fides will be able to advocate for a more just and moral landscape in our business communities.
Hong is a candidate whose allyship is not merely performative. She shows a public thoughtfulness about her own identity as an Asian American and how it intersects with the issues facing disparate groups within our community.
That analysis and that advocacy is what we are missing in the Wisconsin Assembly. We have good and well-meaning Democrats in the Legislature. Many of them have “experience” or are “policy wonks” and yet we still have the most segregated state in the country.
In this moment, at this juncture, this is an opportunity for us to affirm that when we talk about diversity we have to include diversity of experience and perspective. Democrats are stronger when we build a wider bridge.
For these reasons, I enthusiastically recommend Francesca Hong for the 76th District Assembly primary election on August 11.
Shawn Matson is a 76th District resident.
