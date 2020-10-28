Sharyn Stumpf: I’m Catholic, I’m pro-life, and I’m voting for Joe Biden

I’m Catholic, I’m pro-life, and I won’t be voting for Trump. To be “pro-life” is to know the sanctity of the unborn, and, Pope Francis states, "Equally sacred are the lives of the poor and those already born."
Thus, no one is meant to be a single-issue voter, but rather a voter whose candidate believes that everyone should flourish at every age. Jesus’ great commandment is “to love God … and your neighbor as yourself,” so the litmus test for Trump’s actions is “Would Jesus call this pro-life?”
Despite anti-abortion rhetoric, Trump’s actions reveal a reckless disregard for life:
• Trump professes to be anti-abortion, yet he orders ICE to lock babies in cages, then forget the parents’ location.
• Trump’s ending the Affordable Care Act would leave 20 million Americans without insurance; 100 million insurance-insecure if the exemption for preexisting conditions takes effect. Trump had 14 doctors for his illness.
• When COVID-19 hit, our president, with no national plan, blamed governors for a lack of readiness while accepting “no blame whatsoever.” Trump’s lies dismissing the dangers of COVID-19 have catapulted the U.S. to No. 1 in the world, with 4% of the world’s population and 20% of total fatalities (8 million ill, 222,000-plus deaths). By defying experts’ advice to mask, socially distance and avoid crowds, he endangers all around him while mocking people who comply.
• Trump lauds white supremacists as “very fine people;” calls on the Proud Boys, a hate group, to “Stand back and stand by;” and ignores a vigilante plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer. He demeans Black Lives Matter and bans people from Muslim countries, but swears systemic racism doesn’t exist here. In fact, Black people comprise 13% of the U.S. population, but 52% of fatalities by police. In Wisconsin, white’s life expectancy is six years longer than Black persons, and 7.5 years longer than American Indians, largely because of the toxic stress of racism.
• While denigrating revered agencies — FBI, CIA, CDC, FDA — Trump defers to foreign adversaries. After Putin placed bounties on our soldiers in Afghanistan, Trump’s response: in several phone calls, “the subject never came up.” He calls our military “suckers” and “losers.” By withdrawing from international climate and other accords, he has destabilized our world; he disenfranchises voters, disrupts the mail, degrades environmental standards, attacks LGBT rights, and shuns immigrants. He has not assented to a peaceful transfer of power, thus endangering the very foundation of our democracy.
Would Jesus call this pro-life? The Jesus of the Gospels would not affirm Trump’s policies as loving or life-giving. Being anti-abortion alone does not make one pro-life. In fact, Trump’s death-dealing policies and erratic behaviors, including stoking division, manifest utter disrespect for life, denying the multiple dimensions and loving heart required to be authentically life-affirming.
Joe Biden is more pro-life — an open-hearted man who sees us as loving brothers and sisters, a man who values uplifting the poor by initiating a living wage, creating jobs and affordable housing, making health care accessible, providing equitable educational opportunities and a more just judicial system for all. Pope Francis’s recent encyclical cites more noble priorities that Biden shares: rectifying income inequality, caring for immigrants and refugees and protecting Mother Earth.
Joe Biden is a peacemaker, inspiring care, not chaos; hope, not hatred; promise, not peril. He is a compassionate man profoundly committed to healing our fractured country and to creating “the beloved community,” our hearts’ deepest longing.
Will our church rise up to be fully pro-life, passionately acting on the urgent social justice issues so integral to “loving of neighbor”? Will our nation?
I’m Catholic, I’m pro-life, and I’m voting for Joe.
Sharyn Stumpf, of Middleton, hold's a master's degree in Christian spirituality and is the author of two books on adolescent literacy.
