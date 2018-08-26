Fifteen years ago I killed a man. In two years I will be back in the community where I committed my crime, traveling often to surrounding areas. Today I am one of over 1,000 incarcerated individuals in Wisconsin at unfenced correctional centers currently or soon to be working regular jobs or attending schools around the state. I state these facts only to make you face one of many unpalatable truths about the issue of criminal justice: Over 94 percent of those in prison get out and most are given routine access to society for months and years beforehand.
Attorney General Brad Schimel, columnist Christian Schneider, and Gov. Scott Walker recently expressed valid points in response to comments by Democrats in support of criminal justice reform. Yes, Democrats have made some inaccurate statements, as politicians tend to do. Yes, 80 percent of incarcerated males in Wisconsin are serving time for "the six most serious offenses." Sure, cutting Wisconsin’s prison population might require releasing thousands of them in the short term (Politifact Wisconsin debunked this statistic for the long term, however). And yes, very few are innocent and most need to be locked up — as I did when I committed my crime at 19.
Now let's stop cherry-picking the table of contents and check out the rest of the story.
Schimel said he's stunned at the "irresponsible proposals being made." I hope he isn't referring to the same reform efforts (such as expanding alternatives to incarceration, granting more paroles, and overhauling truth in sentencing) that 21 states, including many with Republican administrations, have undertaken from 2000 to 2016 to reduce their prison populations as much as 37 percent (Bureau of Justice statistics). More importantly, each state saw a reduction in property crime, as well as violent crime in all but three (FBI Uniform Crime Reports). Does Schimel think Wisconsin can't achieve these same results or better?
If Schimel's comments are in reference to the low number of nonviolent versus violent offenders, however, he's right but overly righteous. He and Schneider calling out Democrats to identify what kind of incarcerated individuals and how many of them they'd release is like an 1860s lawyer in Alabama challenging his rivals to defend black people. They should, but they're gonna have to leave town afterward.
Unpalatable truth: Many so-called violent offenders can be managed more effectively outside of prison. This technical term for people who commit a crime classified as violent doesn't mean they remain violent. Those who have served long sentences are routinely the most humble, positive, productive people I encounter in prison. Think I'm biased? Unpalatable truth: Individuals convicted of a sex offense or violent offense, especially those over 30 years old, have among the lowest, if not the absolute lowest, recidivism rates of all criminal categories (Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Data & Research). In Wisconsin, truth in sentencing and a neutered parole system keep a significantly wasteful number of these men and women — identical to those who are often chronicled in the media as success stories — from coming home, if ever, until well after they've reformed.
Along with parole, every year a couple thousand individuals are denied early release under some hollow claim they "haven't served enough time" or "it's not in the public interest," only to be released when their sentences end a relatively short time later. Walker said he wants to keep those convicted of violent crimes in for their full terms. OK ... then what? Are those last months when we are expected to turn our lives around? What a short-timer (a person serving a short sentence) is in January s/he'll still be in May, and what a long-timer is in 2018 s/he'll still be in 2019. Walker's position merely delays the inevitable with none of the upside from less taxpayer money wasted on the prison system and more rehabilitated citizens, parents/mentors, and employers returning to struggling neighborhoods and families.
Unpalatable truth: Letting people out of prison will always carry risk. And the financial and political costs are too damaging for any state to indefinitely imprison everyone who breaks the law. The goal is to minimize this risk without devolving into extremism, which is also risky. I don’t know how much Wisconsin could safely cut its prison population, but current proposals would at the very least reduce it enough to relieve the increasing overcrowding Schimel correctly claims endangers staff, us, and DOC programming. Building another prison at $300 million is a destructive move.
There's a better way to handle criminal justice. It’s neither a secret nor a theory. It’s been proven and is in practice in jurisdictions across the country. Policies based on pandering and special interests will not move Wisconsin forward.
Shannon Ross recently earned his bachelor's degree and is a co-founder of the anti-mass incarceration organization The Community, which sends out the most widely read newsletter in the Wisconsin prison system (thecommunitywis.wixsite.com/home)
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.