Settle boundary question with Illinois -- Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago

This Madison Express editorial ran on Jan. 11, 1840. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:

The southern boundary and the admission of Wisconsin as a state into the Union is to be taken up judiciously. The great object is to secure the favorable action of the state legislature of Illinois.

The first step toward this would seem to be to obtain the consent and cooperation of the people of that district of the country, which is in dispute. Accordingly, the proposition is to hold a convention of our own citizens at which the people of that district are invited to be present by their representatives, and to take part in the deliberations.

If they prove to be favorable to our views, the way will be made ready for a petition to the legislatures of the state of Illinois, praying them to consent to the erection of a new state with the contemplated boundary lines.

Without such consent, Congress has no power to form such a state. Our true policy, therefore, must be to urge our suit before that legislature under every possible advantage.

We can do nothing better than to form an alliance with the disputed territory, and this measure is wisely adapted to secure that object.

