Sens. Melissa Agard and Kelda Roys: Overturning Roe v. Wade is just the beginning

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft shows that five ultraconservative justices are willing to ignore half a century of precedent — and overwhelming public opinion — to impose their worldview on the rest of us. Legislating their narrow religious ideology from the bench is more important than the rights and lives of half the population.

While overturning Roe v. Wade has been a key aim of the conservative activists, it is by no means the end of their efforts to take away privacy and equality from Americans. Indeed — it’s just the necessary first step.

After Roe is gone, abortion will likely be criminalized in about half the states. Wisconsin, for example, still has an 1849 law on the books, declaring abortion a felony with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the pregnant person, other than to save her life.

Yet a patchwork of harsh state laws won’t satisfy the anti-choice ideologues who run today’s Republican Party. Just hours after the leak, reports surfaced of GOP strategists plotting to impose a nationwide abortion ban if Republicans take Congress this November and the presidency in 2024. Then, in Louisiana, lawmakers advanced a bill to charge women with first-degree homicide — a death penalty offense — for having an abortion.

In at least four states, Republican lawmakers now are considering legislation that would outlaw several forms of birth control, including IUDs and emergency contraception (which is simply a high dose of birth control pills).

Republicans have been waging a quiet war against birth control and sexual autonomy for decades — one that seemed improbable, given strong public sentiment and constitutional support for our right to privacy. Focusing on restricting abortion was a shield for their even more radical and less popular plans.

But a Supreme Court willing to destroy Roe will likely be willing to let politicians attack contraception, sex between consenting adults and LGBTQ rights.

This nightmare, straight out of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” doesn’t have to be our destiny. Over the next few months, we have a narrow window to restore and protect Roe and stop this assault on our freedoms and privacy. Wisconsinites have a leading role in this effort. We need to engage voters across the political spectrum to send a message — loud and clear — that we will not go back to the 1800s. We need to do so by voting for pro-choice Democratic candidates up and down the ticket.

Reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul is the only way to ensure that no one goes to prison for performing an abortion, and that birth control remains legal in Wisconsin. We also need to preserve the governor’s veto by keeping Democratic legislative seats. On the federal level, replacing U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, with a Democratic senator could deliver the necessary vote to codify Roe, protecting abortion access nationwide.

Marquette Law School’s January poll demonstrated that 72% of Wisconsinites oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. Now it’s up to all of us who care deeply about women’s equality and freedom to spend this summer and fall educating that 72% of voters about what is at stake in the November elections.

Agard and Roys are Democratic senators representing the Madison area: Sen.Agard@legis.wisconsin.gov and Sen.Roys@legis.wisconsin.gov.