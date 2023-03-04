This State Journal editorial ran on March 4, 1898, just three weeks after the USS Maine was blown up in the harbor in Havana, Cuba, triggering the Spanish American War, which President William McKinley declared in April 1898:

The Greenbush Debating Society at its late meeting took up the question: “Resolved, That the wreck of the warship Maine was not due to accident.”

Well, the debaters on the affirmative side made mince meat out of their opponents. It appears as clear as the waters in the Yahara on a midsummer day with the dam closed that the bloodthirsty Spaniards — perhaps unknown to Gen. Ramon Blanco — did the work.

The judges decided that the side claiming it was not an accident was right. The society is made up of young people attending schools and the university.