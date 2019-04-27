This State Journal report ran on April 28, 1869, after U.S. Sen. William Sprague, R-R.I., had referred to U.S. Sen. Joseph Abbott, R-N.C., as a “mongrel puppy dog,” to which Abbott responded by threatening “physical castigation.” The New York Times described the ensuing dispute as “the most ferocious face-makings, and terrific threats ever witnessed.” But an exchange of polite letters, negotiated by their colleagues, prevented violence:
The belligerent attitude that worthy Senators Sprague and Abbott have assumed for several days past has rendered them somewhat conspicuous before the country. A whipping, or a shooting, or something dreadful has seemed imminent for several days.
But to the great relief doubtless of both parties, the thing is all settled: Mr. Sprague didn’t mean Abbott when he wrote his puppy-dog speech, and Mr. Abbott wishes it to be understood that he didn’t say, what he did say, in the Senate, about the little Rhody senator.
So the honor of both is vindicated, and the one can return to his home without welts in his hide from a stick, and the other can go to high-toned North Carolina without bullet holes in his body.
This is all good and satisfactory, we hope to everybody. A sensation has been created, and wounded honor protected, without the loss of blood, or even a “spanking.”