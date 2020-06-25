Sen. Tammy Baldwin: 'Made in Wisconsin' ships should be powered by engines built in Wisconsin

The U.S. Navy made the right choice to support "Made in Wisconsin" shipbuilding by selecting Wisconsin and Marinette to build the new frigate. As President Trump drops in to Marinette this week to claim credit for this Wisconsin win, it’s important to recognize that the Navy awarded this contract to Fincantieri Marinette Marine because it was the most competitive design, offering the most capability at the greatest benefit to the Navy and American taxpayers.

This contract award is a testament to the caliber and dedication of our Wisconsin shipyard workers and will bring thousands of new jobs to Marinette. But in this time of economic uncertainty, the president should go one step further and finish the job for our state by ensuring that a Wisconsin company and Wisconsin workers build the engines that will power these ships.

Wisconsin has a rich history in shipbuilding, going as far back as the 1940s when 28 submarines were built in Manitowoc — 25 of which went on to see combat in World War II. The littoral combat ship (LCS) program revitalized shipbuilding in Marinette in the late 2000’. However, the jobs and economic growth it brought with it were not a foregone conclusion at the inception of the program in the early 2000s. The Navy originally intended to move from two ships being built at two yards to only one yard, possibly in Alabama. It took deliberate action in 2010 from the Obama-Biden administration and the Navy to ensure that half of the ships would be built in Wisconsin, because that made the most sense based on cost and capability of the Marinette shipyard. This action by the previous administration, long before President Trump took office, ensured that Marinette would be competitive for future Navy programs, like the frigate. Now we have an opportunity to ensure that this legacy of building and supplying the Navy continues in future decades.