Sen. Tammy Baldwin: Biden’s “Made in America” plan puts Wisconsin manufacturing first

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, Wisconsin manufacturers have found it harder and harder to get by. Even before Trump failed to adequately address the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing across the Badger State was in decline.

We’ve seen the Trump Administration cut taxes for billionaires and big business, while workers have been given pink slips. His belligerent trade wars closed hard-earned markets overseas and hurt our workers. Federal contracts awarded to foreign corporations have increased by a staggering 30 percent. And instead of giving incentives for job creation here at home, Trump has decided to reward companies that send American jobs overseas.

Trump’s presidency has been anything but “America first." And throughout the past three years, he has been choosing corporations over workers -- in fact, putting America’s working families last.

In the Senate, I’ve been working for years on “buy American” provisions to boost our "made in Wisconsin" manufacturing economy and reward hard work. We’ve made some important progress. But in order to keep on the right course to create more good-paying jobs here in Wisconsin, we need new leadership in the White House. That leader is Joe Biden.