Sen. Scott Fitzgerald: Legislature should continue to keep taxes low

JUNEAU — It’s always been my belief that you know what to do with your money better than the government does. That’s why I’ve always been proud to fight for tax cuts on behalf of hardworking Wisconsin families.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum last week published a report noting the tax burden Wisconsinites face has hit the lowest level in at least 50 years. In total, the state has seen eight straight years of decline in the amount of taxes individuals pay as a percentage of their income.

Since 2010, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have made cutting taxes a priority, and have delivered real results. In fact, we’ve cut taxes by over $13 billion during the last decade.

That means you’re keeping more of your hard-earned money to help pay for bills and other expenses you and your family face. It’s your money — you know how to spend it better than the government does.