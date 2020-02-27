Sen. Robert Cowles: A free-market approach to fixing our water woes

GREEN BAY -- Having been born and raised in northeast Wisconsin, I remember warnings not to swim or eat fish from the Fox River and lower bay of Green Bay. After a long cleanup process, we’re almost ready to put the issue of PCBs in the past.

But as we begin enjoying our local waters again, new challenges await. Algal blooms plague our waterways, leading to fish kills. It's an issue that overwhelms hundreds of bodies of water throughout the state, halting recreation, harming habitat for wildlife, and choking out fish and other aquatic organisms.

Tackling the phosphorus and nitrate contamination that cause the problem isn't easy, unfortunately. Some of the contamination comes from facilities such as municipal wastewater treatment plants, paper mills and cheese factories that discharge treated wastewater through a pipe. These sources are stringently regulated under the federal Clean Water Act. Often, these facilities remove up to 95% or more of the pollutants from the discharge before releasing it to a water body, under a permit from the state Department of Natural Resources.

New phosphorus regulations meant to improve water quality will tighten these regulations even more. This could result in burdensome, multimillion-dollar facility upgrades for very minimal improvement.