French philosopher Auguste Comte coined the phrase, “Demography is destiny.” While this might be an overstatement, demographic trends can certainly tell us some helpful things about the future of Wisconsin’s colleges and universities.

Our state has an aging population, declining birth rates and is facing, at best, neutral immigration — all of which will impact higher education and our workforce.

According to Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Wisconsin is one of just 14 states with a median age over 40. Over the last decade, the number of people 65 and older expanded nearly 42%. Meanwhile, the number of children under age 5 shrank by 10%.

Ominously, Wisconsin’s population growth from 2010 to 2020 was less than half the national average, total births dropped to their lowest level since 1979, and the fertility rate dropped to a record low.

Our state is getting older quickly without enough young people being born or moving in to fill the void. Compounding this are birth rates that have been dropping markedly since around 2008, when the Great Recession hit. Starting in 2026, children born during that recession will begin turning 18, and our institutions of higher education will see enrollment declines.

Combine the birthing gap with trends in online learning, vocational alternatives and the rising expense of secondary education, and it’s clear Wisconsin needs to be thinking ahead about the best ways to deliver a world-class education and prepare the next generation of workers and producers.

The closure of Cardinal Stritch University and the headlines about UW-Platteville at Richland Center and UW-Milwaukee at Washington County are, unfortunately, just leading indicators of what’s to come for both public and private institutions.

Today, the University of Wisconsin System alone operates 13 main campuses and 13 branch campuses. With enrollment trends declining at many of them, sustaining those footprints looks ominous, unaffordable and unnecessary.

As an industrial business owner, I know the state of our workforce is a top concern for employers across Wisconsin. At the same time, they are eyeing a future of rapid-fire disruptions resulting from rising costs, new technologies, uncertain supply chains and growing global competition.

Thankfully, Wisconsin’s employers are the most resilient in the nation and are facing those challenges head on. Those I’ve had the pleasure to meet are eager to work with educators and policymakers to overcome those challenges and develop solutions for how we can meet tomorrow’s workforce needs.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue, our top priority is to think long-term about our state’s economic future and identify those challenges that lie ahead. One key challenge is ensuring higher education in our state is best positioned to prepare tomorrow’s workers for the careers of the future.

We will be investing significant time this year meeting with key leaders in business, government and higher education to discuss and develop policy recommendations. Wisconsin has always been known for its robust, world-class higher education systems, as well as our “Forward” thinking about how that drives our state’s economy.

We can and should lead the nation in innovating and streamlining our education pipeline to prepare our workforce for tomorrow’s economy.

While we do have “divided government,” I believe Wisconsin can and must unite to face these challenges in a significant way. When we do, the result will be a growing state that is more prosperous for all current and future Wisconsinites.