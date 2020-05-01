Sen. Patrick Testin: Pence’s visit to Wisconsin is a sign of great leadership from the Trump administration

Thank you. Those two words say a lot — and during this pandemic, our friends and neighbors deserve to hear those words more than ever. From the nurses, doctors, and staff in our hospitals and clinics to the service personnel working at grocery stores and gas stations — it takes real people to keep our communities running, and those folks deserve to be recognized for their contributions.

Last week, Vice President Pence came to Wisconsin to share the nation’s gratitude with some of the workers who are on the frontlines of producing the resources we need to win our fight against COVID-19 — the men and women who manufacture ventilators at GE Healthcare in Madison.

This facility in Madison is one of the places where dedicated Americans have been working tirelessly to supply the sudden demand for ventilators — an astonishing demonstration of both the power of the free market and the resilience of the American spirit.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.