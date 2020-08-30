Sen. Patrick Testin: Biden is putting politics above lives in Milwaukee

Safety — it’s a feeling we’ve come to expect in America because we’ve always placed a high value on law and order. Unfortunately, many residents of our nation’s largest cities aren’t feeling safe tonight, and Milwaukee is no exception. Leftist politicians have abdicated their responsibility and allowed lawless mobs to have their way. Enough is enough.
As of the Fourth of July Weekend, Milwaukee had already suffered double the number of slayings as it had at the same point last year. It’s a trend that not only shows no signs of abating, but is part of a nationwide wave of killings in American cities. In 2020, 36 of the 50 largest cities in America have seen double-digit year-over-year homicide spikes.
Late last month, Attorney General Bill Barr announced that Milwaukee will be one of the beneficiaries of Operation LeGend, a coordinated deployment of federal agents in a tried-and-true role of assisting local law enforcement so that a rash of murders doesn’t become a generation-defining crime wave.
Instead of getting serious about crime, liberals like Mayor Tom Barrett, Gov. Tony Evers, and Vice President Joe Biden seem more interested in coddling violent offenders. Instead of working with the federal government to get crime under control, they try to score political points by refusing federal law enforcement deployments while cities burn.
Mayor Barrett’s response has been embarrassing. He did nothing as the city’s Fire and Police Commission demoted Chief Alfonso Morales for doing his job to ensure that unrest didn’t develop into full-blown rioting.
Joe Biden’s response has been even worse. Not only has he condemned federal crime fighting efforts as “tearing us apart,” but he has also explicitly endorsed the idea of reducing police funding, even as the streets of dozens of American cities begin to take on the appearance of those in third world countries.
This is another issue that Joe Biden has flip-flopped on in order to appease a radical fringe that bears little resemblance to the Democrats of old. Biden once took pride in being one of the most “tough on crime” politicians in Washington, but over 40 years in the swamp have changed him. Biden has decided it’s no longer worth it to fight crime in American cities. It’s a breathtakingly cynical and ultimately destructive political miscalculation — and we shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of Mr. Biden’s mistake.
As a country, it’s time to come together, reject the violence of the mob, and unite in support of the rule of law and a safer tomorrow.
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, represents Wisconsin's 24th Senate District.
