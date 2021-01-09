Sen. Melissa Agard: Ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work

I am honored to write to you all today as your newly inaugurated state senator. As a Madison native, it is a privilege to serve the community I grew up in and the community I am raising my family in. I want to thank the 16th Senate District for believing in me and our shared values — those values I will carry with me as I work to represent you all in the Capitol. I am honored to succeed Mark Miller in this Senate seat. Sen. Miller was a progressive champion for our district, and I thank him for his service to our community and state.
Throughout my time in the state Assembly, I learned many lessons from constituents and advocates about what is important to moving our state forward. While there may be times where we have differing opinions, folks from across our district all want to know that Wisconsin is a safe place for everyone to reach for their dreams; where we can invest in a better tomorrow; where future generations want to live, work and raise a family, where we lift each other up and move forward; and where we plant seeds for tomorrow. Most importantly, I will always listen to you and take your thoughts into account when voting on bills or drafting legislation.
We know that Wisconsin is at its best when we have leaders working together to serve the needs of many, rather than few. This November, Wisconsinites raised their voices at the ballot box and voted for an investment in a better tomorrow.
Families from all across our state deserve to know that their health, safety and well-being will always be valued. Whether it is COVID-19 response efforts or addressing disparities and inequities, I will continue to support policies that ensure the health and safety of all. I am eager to collaborate with my new Senate colleagues, as well as my former Assembly colleagues, to continue to push for policies like this in the next legislative session.
I am proud of my track record where I have worked for all the people of Wisconsin. As your state senator, I know that my experience, compassion, and passion will bring a positive impact on all of the communities of the 16th Senate District. I promise you I will always advocate for our community, and I am ready to roll my sleeves up and get to work.
We are in this together, folks. I am thrilled to be at your service.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin's 16th Senate District.
