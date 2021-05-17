Sen. Melissa Agard: Let the people petition the Legislature for a public hearing

We all remember “School House Rocks” and the song that taught us how a bill becomes a law.
Part of that catchy tune described a bill going through the committee process in which people are able to come testify in support of, or against, a piece of legislation.
While that is how we’ve been taught about the process and how we teach fourth-graders all across the country, it is unfortunately not how it works in reality — especially in Wisconsin. It may surprise you that less than half of the bills introduced during the last legislative session received a public hearing. That’s right, half of the ideas put forward by legislators, often at the request of their constituents, are never even allowed to be heard by the public.
This is decided by legislative leadership offices in both the Senate and Assembly.
Under Republican control, bills often languish in committee throughout the entire two-year session.
This stifling of public input is exactly why I introduced the People’s Voice Act. Under this bill, people would be allowed to petition their government to give a bill a public hearing. Individuals would be allowed to circulate the petition with paper forms or using an official online petition.
Under the People’s Voice Act, a policy would need to receive signatures equaling 3% of the vote total from the previous gubernatorial election.
This is no easy bar to hurdle — currently, it would require over 82,000 signatures — roughly the capacity of a sold-out Camp Randall Stadium on a football Saturday in Madison. This is modeled after the recall process, which has been well-established and utilized in our state to give people more oversight over those we elect to serve the public.
If the People’s Voice Act became law, everyone would have an avenue to be heard — to have a seat at the table.
Things such as Medicaid expansion and fair maps for voting districts would be given the public hearing they deserve. A clear example of the current disconnect between the people and their legislators is the legalization of marijuana. Less than 10% of Americans oppose legalization for either recreational or medicinal purposes. Despite this overwhelming public support, a bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin has not received a public hearing since Dec. 15, 2009, when Democrats were in the majority in both houses of the Legislature.
Now let me be clear: The People’s Voice Act would not ensure that these popular proposals would become law or even receive a vote in committee. Those votes are up to the legislators who were elected to represent their districts. But to break the current ideological log jam we have witnessed in the state Capitol over the past decade, this bill would be a game changer in allowing the public to formally petition their government.
This bill would also break new ground. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, it is the first bill of its kind in the entire country. A lack of innovation makes effective governing a challenge. We get stuck in the status quo, and it is the people who lose out when stagnant decision-making leads to a government not responsive to the public it is supposed to be representing.
I believe we must always continue finding ways to lift up the voices of the people and remember that we, the people, are the government.
The government isn’t some distant bureaucracy that we play no part in. It’s the exact opposite. It’s made up of community members who ran for elected office or who chose a life in public service.
I know the People’s Voice Act would play an important role in restoring people’s belief in their government and in reinforcing their place within this system. In our current structure, we too often have gatekeepers that block the people’s voice. It’s time to remove those barriers and let the will of the people shine through.
Agard is a Democratic state senator from Madison.