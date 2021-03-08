Sen. Melissa Agard: It’s not too late for Wisconsin to lead on marijuana policy

Marijuana is being legalized for medicinal and recreational purposes across the country. Thirty-five states and the District of Columbia have passed laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. Here in the Midwest, Michigan and Illinois have fully legalized marijuana and Minnesota has legalized medicinal use. This is a positive trend for the country, but Wisconsin is in danger of being left behind as an island of prohibition.
But here’s the good news: it’s not too late for Wisconsin to catch up, and even lead, on cannabis policy. I am proud to have been the lead author of legislation to fully legalize marijuana for medicinal and recreational use in Wisconsin dating back to 2013. And this year, Gov. Tony Evers included full legalization in his 2021-23 state budget proposal. I was thrilled to see this policy in his budget. And beyond just incorporating legalization in his budget, this provision would put Wisconsin on the forefront of how tax revenue from marijuana sales can increase equity in our state.
Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin is expected to generate $165 million annually starting in 2023. Under Gov. Evers' plan, almost $80 million of that revenue would be deposited into a “Community Reinvestment Fund.” These state dollars would be reinvested into Wisconsin communities that have been disproportionately affected by decade’s old, racist marijuana policies. The fact is, our marijuana laws need a complete 180-degree turn in order to right the wrongs of our past.
We simply cannot ignore that, in Wisconsin, people of color are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession despite having similar usage rates to white Wisconsinites. We simply cannot ignore that we have the worst racial disparities in the entire nation regarding incarceration rates, income gap, education gap and home ownership disparity. Cannabis prohibition is the elephant in the room that is creating these inequities.
I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Let’s set some big goals to create more equity in our state. Do you believe we could go from the worst state regarding racial disparities to the best state for people of color to live and raise a family? I believe we can. And what a success story if we use our marijuana laws to build equity rather than fill our jails and prisons with non-violent offenders.
There are so many other reasons to legalize marijuana that could fill a book. Prohibition is causing us to lose out on revenue to our neighboring states, it stops our friends and neighbors from getting access to the medicine they need, and it exacerbates our opioid crisis by causing people in pain to use dangerous, addicting pharmaceuticals rather than natural relief.
With all of these reasons, I want to go back to the core reason that everyone should support full legalization in Wisconsin — it helps us to live up to the aspirational words of our founding, that we are all created equal and should be treated as such under the laws of our state. We can lead in these efforts. There is no reason for Wisconsin to be the last state to legalize; we simply must have the political courage to do the right thing.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin's 16th Senate District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.