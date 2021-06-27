Sen. Melissa Agard and Rep. Lee Snodgrass: Pollinator protection bills would protect economy

Some of the most important members of our growing community are the friendly pollinators who thrive in our backyards and farms. Besides their crucial role in pollinating our picturesque gardens, pollinators are vital to the well-being of Wisconsin’s agricultural sector. In fact, in our state pollinators contribute to over $55 million in annual crop production, $3.5 million in commodities, and most importantly one in every three bites of food we consume.
Sadly, these members of our community are suffering due to human development and unsustainable practices. During the past 30 years, Wisconsin’s native pollinator populations have suffered serious losses at the hands of human development, improper pesticide usage and invasive pests and diseases. Together these factors are creating a perfect storm against our buzzing friends, and Wisconsin has seen over a 60% decrease in pollinator populations.
That’s why we are proud to lead on policy proposals aimed at protecting pollinators to ensure they continue to be an integral part of our community for generations to come.
The Pollinator Protection Package takes important steps to limit the insecticides used by state agencies, greenhouses and local governments to promote healthy populations of pollinators for years to come. The four bills specifically call for a prohibition of insecticides that are killing bees and other pollen-collecting insects, as well as requiring proper labeling of plants that have been sprayed with these harmful chemicals.
By prohibiting the usage of harmful insecticides, Wisconsin can better protect our ecosystem and ensure that we support a large population of pollinators.
The truth of the matter is that our state’s well-being and economic capabilities are deeply interconnected with pollinator health, and the careless expansion into native habitats and overuse of harmful products are coming back to sting us. Without action, pollinator populations will continue to shrink and our state’s agriculturally based economy will stagnate.
We are proud to author several pieces of legislation that would enhance the well-being of Wisconsin’s pollinators and protect our state’s economy from drastic decline. We must act swiftly to save our pollinator population.
When it comes to protecting these keystone species, we must take an all-inclusive approach that prioritizes protecting the health of pollinators by limiting the use of detrimental pesticides. Through common sense legislation and community action, we have the ability to stop pollinator declines while developing a bright and buzzing future in Wisconsin.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District. Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, represents the state's 57th Assembly District.
