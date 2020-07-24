Sen. LaTonya Johnson: Joe Biden will support caregivers and educators

Early in my career, I was a financial employment planner for Wisconsin Works (W2), which provides assistance to folks when they’re out of a job. I saw up close the painstaking decisions families have to make every day. But there was one recurring issue that kept so many new parents up at night — the extremely burdensome cost of early care and education in Wisconsin.
I went on to start my own center because far too many low- and middle-income families don’t have a quality, affordable early care and education option in their neighborhood. The problem has only gotten worse in recent years. In 2019, more than half of Wisconsin’s population lived within a child care desert — meaning there were no licensed providers or less than one provider open for every three children. While programs like Wisconsin Shares provide critical support for families seeking child care, the co-pays are still far too expensive a cost for working families to bear. And now, in the midst of a pandemic, an estimated 40% of Wisconsin child care facilities are self-reporting as closed.
The fact is, our state is facing a child care crisis — and we need bold action at the federal level.
But we can’t count on Donald Trump to show leadership. His failure to prepare the country for this crisis led to millions of students and children without a school or child care center to go to — without the nutrition assistance they need to live a healthy life. Like so many other issues, Trump has talked a big game — but failed to deliver for Wisconsin.
But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Joe Biden understands the hardship of taking care of aging parents. Like so many folks across our state, he knows the struggle of being a single parent. As a father who lost a son to cancer, Joe knows the pain that comes with caring for a sick family member.
Joe’s plan would make meaningful investments to support caregivers and educators — treating them with the respect and dignity they deserve. In the White House, Joe would expand access to long-term care options for seniors.
He’ll guarantee access to high-quality, affordable child care for all families who need it — and under his plan, no family will spend more than 7% of their income on quality care for children under 5. Joe will also build safe, high-quality child care facilities, including in workplaces, so parents no longer lose sleep over finding a suitable care option for their children. Investing in our children also means working with states to provide all 3-and 4-year olds with universal pre-K — giving them the foundation they need to grow and succeed. This means Wisconsin parents of 4-year-olds could save more than $10,000 per year, which is the average cost of child care for a 4-year-old in Wisconsin.
Finally, Joe will make sure our caregivers and educators are paid what they deserve — and that they have access to more training and the choice to join a union and bargain collectively.
I learned so much from my experience with Wisconsin Works and as a daycare provider in Milwaukee. Most of all, I learned that while these issues may seem intimidating, they aren’t insurmountable. It’s about crafting policy that puts workers and families first — not the wealthy and well connected. We need bold leadership in Washington to help us bring down the cost of child care and support our caregivers — and that’s what Joe Biden will deliver.
LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, a former child care provider, represents the 6th District in the Wisconsin state Senate.
