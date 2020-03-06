Sen. LaTonya Johnson: Glaring infant mortality rates demand state action

As a mother and former child care provider, the health and well-being of our children — regardless of their zip code — is one of the most prominent reasons I aspired to serve in public office. As an African American woman and mother of a premature infant who I watched struggle in the first few weeks of life, I know firsthand the sense of helplessness and fear that accompanies the very real disparities that exist for women and babies of color.

That’s why when Gov Tony Evers introduced his first state budget a year ago, I was filled with a sense of hope. I knew his budget prioritized providing women and babies with the best chance at a healthy life as possible.

For generations, babies born to black women have been two to three times more likely to die in the first year of their life than babies born to white women. Wisconsin is home to other shameful — but addressable — statistics:

Our black infant mortality rate is the worst in the nation.

The black-white gap in infant mortality is the second largest.

Our state has been labeled as being the worst state to raise a black child.