Sen. LaTonya Johnson: Glaring infant mortality rates demand state action

As a mother and former child care provider, the health and well-being of our children — regardless of their zip code — is one of the most prominent reasons I aspired to serve in public office. As an African American woman and mother of a premature infant who I watched struggle in the first few weeks of life, I know firsthand the sense of helplessness and fear that accompanies the very real disparities that exist for women and babies of color.
That’s why when Gov Tony Evers introduced his first state budget a year ago, I was filled with a sense of hope. I knew his budget prioritized providing women and babies with the best chance at a healthy life as possible.
For generations, babies born to black women have been two to three times more likely to die in the first year of their life than babies born to white women. Wisconsin is home to other shameful — but addressable — statistics:
- Our black infant mortality rate is the worst in the nation.
- The black-white gap in infant mortality is the second largest.
- Our state has been labeled as being the worst state to raise a black child.
Also appalling is how black mothers in Wisconsin fare: They are five times as likely to die during childbirth as white mothers. I represent parts of Milwaukee where, in 2017, 120 children died before their first birthday. Our infant mortality rate in Milwaukee for black babies is 15.4 per 1,000 births. The rate for white and Latino babies is 5.1 and 5.7, respectively.
A key part of Gov. Evers’ state budget proposal was the “Healthy Women, Healthy Babies” initiative that increased investments in health care access and outcomes to improve maternal health and reducing infant mortality rates. This investment would ensure a healthy workforce and healthy families — something that is good for our economy and for our communities as a whole. I was disappointed when Republicans on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee took out these critical and necessary resources from the budget.
As the Legislature looks to wrap up its legislative session for the year, I am hopeful that we can do more to support women and children before my fellow Senate and Assembly colleagues head back to their districts. On the heels of Black History Month, where we celebrated the contributions of African Americans to our society and reflected on the work that remains, and with Black Maternal Health Week just around the corner (April 11-17), these issues should be a top priority for the Legislature.
I cosponsored legislation that included provisions of the Healthy Women, Healthy Babies initiative that would extend Medicaid benefits to eligible new moms from the current 60 days to one year after post-delivery. With Wisconsin’s glaring infant mortality rates, and with more than half of pregnancy-related maternal deaths occurring after delivery, this legislation is one important step we can take in resolving this public health crisis.
Johnson, D-Milwaukee, represents the 6th Senate District on Milwaukee’s northwest side: Sen.Johnson@legis.wisconsin.gov.