At a young age, we’re taught about good sportsmanship. Win or lose, you shake hands with your opponent and tell them "good game."
Within a day of victory, Gov.-elect Tony Evers reached out to Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly, extending an olive branch with a genuine sincerity to put the election in the rear-view mirror, find common ground and get to work for the people of Wisconsin.
Rather than be gracious in defeat, Republicans responded with sweeping proposals to consolidate more power, eliminate checks and balances, and restrict access to voting in future elections.
On Nov. 6, Wisconsin residents made it clear they are tired of divide-and-conquer tactics and want to see positive change. Yet despite overwhelming public opposition, Republicans continued their pursuit to weaken the incoming administration in an overnight marathon session while the rest of the state was sleeping.
This is the kind of cynical politics and antics that are harming our country.
Five hundred eighty-four dairy farms have shut down their operations this year. Wisconsin roads and bridges are among the worst in the nation. And Wisconsin schools are grappling with years of state funding cuts. Why on earth are Republicans more focused with clinging to power than working to solve these issues?
While Gov. Walker had an opportunity to show true leadership by accepting his defeat and vetoing these bills, he continued his legacy of division and signed them into law.
Instead of bringing our state together to support student, families and seniors, Gov. Walker and Republican leaders have chosen to cement their record of bad sportsmanship and complete disregard for the democratic process.
Jennifer Shilling is the Senate Democratic leader and represents the 32nd District which covers La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and parts of Monroe County.
