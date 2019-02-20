Weather Alert

...SNOW THEN WINTRY MIX TODAY... .FREEZING DRIZZLE AND A LITTLE FREEZING RAIN HAS PUSHED INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING, MIXING IN WITH LIGHT SNOW. THE AREAS MOST PRONE TO THE FREEZING PRECIPITATION WILL BE SOUTH AND EAST OF A LINE STRETCHING FROM NEAR SHEBOYGAN TO MADISON TO MINERAL POINT. ALTHOUGH, AREAS NORTH OF THERE WILL BE MAINLY SNOW, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE. LOOK FOR THE PRECIPITATION TO DIMINISH FROM SOUTH TO NORTH THIS AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB INTO THE LOWER AND MID 30S TODAY, SO MOST ROADS WILL RESPOND TO THE USUAL TREATMENTS. ADDITIONALLY, DESPITE THE CLOUDS, MID TO LATE FEBRUARY SUNSHINE WILL HELP TO MELT ANY ACCUMULATIONS ON THE ROAD SURFACE. SHADED AREAS, SIDEWALKS AND UNTREATED SURFACES COULD BECOME VERY SLIPPERY, SO BE CAREFUL IF OUT AND ABOUT TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. ANY ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM ZERO DOWN TOWARD RACINE AND KENOSHA, TO ANOTHER INCH OR TWO TOWARD THE WISCONSIN DELLS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE OR RAIN. THE BEST CHANCE FOR FREEZING PRECIPITATION WILL BE SOUTH AND EAST OF MADISON. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION WILL BE 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHER AMOUNTS WEST AND NORTH OF MADISON, MUCH LOWER TO THE SOUTH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND POSSIBLY THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&