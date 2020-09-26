Sen. Jeff Smith: How “doing nothing” works for politicians

You see, most people consider the governor to be the top political leader, responsible for making all of the difficult decisions that affect our day-to-day lives. In reality, the governor oversees the executive branch. We also have a Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Legislature. These three branches of government place checks and balances on each other. The governor can’t act without the Legislature first passing bills. Republicans have now used this as a political tool. The majority party realizes if they do nothing, then Gov. Evers can’t enact legislation to help Wisconsin families. Republicans also understand citizens will then place all the blame on the governor while they hide and stay silent.

In Wisconsin, the majority party has taken the “do nothing” strategy to new heights (or lows, depending on your view). Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, their plan was to stop working by early March and get paid for the last nine months of the year. At the time the pandemic hit, the Senate didn’t even get through the final session calendar, so even less got done.