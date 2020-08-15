Sen. Jeff Smith: Health care heroes deserve our support

Back in April, I participated in a virtual roundtable discussion with Wisconsin’s frontline health care workers. Amidst the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic in Wisconsin, this group of health care workers shared deeply unsettling safety concerns related to the scarcity of COVID-19 testing, the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and health care affordability.
Health care workers have gone above and beyond to serve their community throughout this global pandemic while putting their lives at risk. Yet, there’s very little our state has done to show its appreciation for these heroes. Today, our state’s health care workers are still sharing the very same concerns they expressed four months ago in April during the roundtable discussion. And they have every reason to do so.
As of Aug. 10, there have been 124,813 cases among doctors, nurses and other health care workers, and 600 American health care personnel have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tragically, many public health experts figure these statistics misrepresent the actual count and believe the number of cases and deaths of health care personnel to be higher. As of Aug. 2, data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reveal 767 nursing home staff alone have died, a shocking statistic upholding the point made by public health experts.
Our health care professionals have been at the forefront of this public health crisis since the beginning. We must do everything we can to show our support for their selfless work. As a Legislature, this starts by passing the Healthcare Heroes Act.
In July, I proudly joined my Democratic colleagues to cosponsor the Healthcare Heroes Act, a comprehensive bill aimed at protecting our state’s essential healthcare professionals. First, this legislation will provide hazard pay to health care workers during a public health emergency and provide paid medical leave for health care workers who contract a communicable disease. Second, this bill covers COVID-19 testing and treatment for Wisconsin’s frontline health care workers.
The Healthcare Heroes Act will also expand Medicaid in Wisconsin. The COVID-19 public health crisis has clearly identified how important affordable, accessible healthcare is in keeping people safe and healthy. Now, while we’re still experiencing the severe impact of COVID-19 in the state, is the time Wisconsin should join the 39 other states that have already expanded Medicaid. Medicaid expansion is a commonsense solution, supported by 70% of Wisconsinites, to provide critical relief during this tumultuous time.
Unfortunately, it’s now been over a month since we introduced the Healthcare Heroes Act and Republicans have shown no interest in passing this legislation to protect Wisconsin’s health care workers.
Instead, Republicans have expressed their eagerness to return for session to strike down Wisconsin’s face mask requirement, a simple, practical measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, keep our communities safe and protect our health care heroes.
We should return for session to pass the Healthcare Heroes Act and also work to address the biggest challenges people are facing throughout our state: the unemployment insurance crisis, rent and mortgage payments, a plan to ensure our children and teachers are safe as the next school year opens and more. Once again, the majority party is unwilling to meet to take action on these measures to keep Wisconsinites safe; they’re only interested in scoring political points.
COVID-19 has been a terrible disaster, causing great harm and even death. But there are things we’ve learned about ourselves and others that will be forever ingrained in the way we approach things moving forward. Maybe the most valuable lesson has been recognizing the essential workers that keep our communities going.
Never have the words “essential worker” meant so much as they do now. Just as the first responders were recognized for the heroes that they always were after 9/11, every health care professional is recognized today. From doctors, nurses, and EMTs, to the dedicated workers performing essential services at our hospitals, we realize now how important they are to all of us.
We’ve made the call for the Legislature to get back to work for four months now. It’s time for the legislature to pass the Healthcare Heroes Act and show our appreciation for the heroes among us.
