Sen. Howard Marklein: The fair must go on, despite the virus, with safety precautions

A large number of community organizations depend on food and beverage sales at the fair for their annual budgets. I always look forward to the ice cream, hamburgers and hot dogs that support great organizations at the fair. Food just tastes better when it is for a good cause.

This is why in several of our communities in southwest Wisconsin, committed leaders decided that the fair had to go on, even if it was a little different this year. They maintained the most critical, important parts of the fair — the auction and food stands — while forgoing the less important but probably more lucrative midway rides and entertainment. They maintained the fair for what matters most, and I am grateful.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fairs have gone on with online registrations, very strict schedules, enhanced spacing and limited exposure for people and animals. Animals had to go home regularly and exhibits were spaced out. Attendees couldn’t wander the barns, as in years past, but we were welcomed to view and bid on the animals in a reasonable way.

It worked, and I am so proud of the people who made it happen under unpredictable circumstances. It is my hope that by next summer, we will be back to normal.