Sen. Howard Marklein: It’s simple: Use Medicaid surplus to continue COVID-19 operations in Wisconsin

As we near the end of 2020, Wisconsin faces the stark reality that federal funds for COVID-19 operations in our state will not be funded unless the federal governments acts. The likelihood of Congress reaching an agreement before the Christmas holiday is bleak.

The Wisconsin Senate has come up with a simple, efficient and effective plan to take care of Wisconsin and cover our needs until the federal government takes action. We need to use our significant surplus in Medicaid funds to continue testing, tracing and COVID-19 operations in January.

This plan is simple because the Medicaid program now has a projected surplus of $269 million by the end of March 2021, even with increased expenses for the state. We generally know how much we need to continue operations to test, trace and take care of Wisconsinites in January, and we have plenty of funds to do this without taking funding from other priorities.

We know it will cost us $7 million to continue funding the National Guard’s testing operations through January. We also know the state is sending about $13 million to county public health departments for tracing each month. The field hospital at State Fair Park in Milwaukee County is another possible expense, even though it is significantly underutilized now. As of Friday, eight patients were receiving care at this facility.