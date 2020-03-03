Sen. Fred Risser: Increase payments for the wrongfully incarcerated

Imagine for a second that you were forced to give up everything in your life -- your house, your job, your family, your friends -- for one year because you were wrongfully imprisoned for a crime. What kind of compensation would you demand? Would you accept $5,000?

In 1911, Wisconsin became the first state to authorize payments to people who were wrongfully incarcerated. It was not until 1945 that Illinois became the second state to authorize restitution payments, and not until 1948 that the federal government adopted this policy for federal cases. It is sad that, having been the first state to adopt payments for wrongful incarceration, we now offer the lowest compensation of the 32 states that compensate people for wrongful incarceration.

When comparing Wisconsin to other states, it becomes clear the extent to which we are failing those who were wrongfully incarcerated. For example, in the neighboring state of Michigan, a wrongfully incarcerated person is eligible for compensation of $50,000 a year. Other states go even further -- for example, Texas offers $80,000 a year, a 120-hour tuition voucher, and assistance obtaining health care services. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has not updated our payment of $5,000 per year since 1980.