Sen. Fred Risser: Increase payments for the wrongfully incarcerated

Imagine for a second that you were forced to give up everything in your life -- your house, your job, your family, your friends -- for one year because you were wrongfully imprisoned for a crime. What kind of compensation would you demand? Would you accept $5,000?
In 1911, Wisconsin became the first state to authorize payments to people who were wrongfully incarcerated. It was not until 1945 that Illinois became the second state to authorize restitution payments, and not until 1948 that the federal government adopted this policy for federal cases. It is sad that, having been the first state to adopt payments for wrongful incarceration, we now offer the lowest compensation of the 32 states that compensate people for wrongful incarceration.
When comparing Wisconsin to other states, it becomes clear the extent to which we are failing those who were wrongfully incarcerated. For example, in the neighboring state of Michigan, a wrongfully incarcerated person is eligible for compensation of $50,000 a year. Other states go even further -- for example, Texas offers $80,000 a year, a 120-hour tuition voucher, and assistance obtaining health care services. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has not updated our payment of $5,000 per year since 1980.
I have introduced the bipartisan Fair Compensation for Exonerated Persons legislation (Senate Bill 881). It would amend Wisconsin law to increase the yearly compensation from $5,000 to $50,000 and reimburse for attorney fees and additional costs borne for defense. In addition, this bill would raise the cap on total compensation from $25,000 to $1 million. Finally, this bill would provide for temporary health care if needed, and access to social service assistance for exonerated people as they transition back into society.
The reality is that anyone wrongfully incarcerated faces severe obstacles in returning to society. For example, take the story of Mario Vasquez. He spent 17 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. During this time he lost his father and was unable to go to his funeral. His wife divorced him, and he had to watch his son grow up without a father.
Or more recently, take the case of Derrick Sanders, a 48-year-old Navy veteran. Sanders spent 26 years behind bars for a homicide he didn’t commit. When he was released in 2018, he was only eligible for $25,000 in restitution. Imagine undergoing not just the physical but emotional trauma that comes from spending this much of your life behind bars -- only to enter a world that looks fundamentally different than the one you left.
While it is true that society cannot ever fully compensate a person for wrongful imprisonment, we certainly owe more than $5,000 a year to these people whose lives are forever altered.