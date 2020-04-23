Sen. Fred Risser: Governor right to slowly dial back restrictions against coronavirus

Over the last week we’ve seen protests across the Midwest over "safer at home" orders, demanding we "reopen the economy." These calls to return to normal lose sight of the ultimate goal of why we are social distancing in the first place -- to flatten the curve and ensure Wisconsin’s health care system does not become overwhelmed and lead to a massive increase in deaths.

On April 16, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on the conditions needed to exist before states should consider a phased reopening of the economy. Included in these guidelines are a downward trajectory of documented cases over a 14-day period, and a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.

While Wisconsin was on pace for a downward trajectory from our previous high number cases on April 1 and 4, April 22 saw the highest number of new confirmed cases, indicating we are not yet on a downward trajectory. Furthermore, the state is still needing an increase of testing capabilities. A sustained downward trajectory and increased testing capabilities are both cornerstones of Gov. Tony Evers’ "Badger bounce back" plan to slowly dial back the restrictions of "safer at home." As the governor has aptly said, restarting the economy will be “more like turning a dial than flipping a light switch.”