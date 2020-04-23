Sen. Fred Risser: Governor right to slowly dial back restrictions against coronavirus

Over the last week we’ve seen protests across the Midwest over "safer at home" orders, demanding we "reopen the economy." These calls to return to normal lose sight of the ultimate goal of why we are social distancing in the first place -- to flatten the curve and ensure Wisconsin’s health care system does not become overwhelmed and lead to a massive increase in deaths.
On April 16, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on the conditions needed to exist before states should consider a phased reopening of the economy. Included in these guidelines are a downward trajectory of documented cases over a 14-day period, and a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.
While Wisconsin was on pace for a downward trajectory from our previous high number cases on April 1 and 4, April 22 saw the highest number of new confirmed cases, indicating we are not yet on a downward trajectory. Furthermore, the state is still needing an increase of testing capabilities. A sustained downward trajectory and increased testing capabilities are both cornerstones of Gov. Tony Evers’ "Badger bounce back" plan to slowly dial back the restrictions of "safer at home." As the governor has aptly said, restarting the economy will be “more like turning a dial than flipping a light switch.”
Another obstacle in place of a “return to normalcy” and a “light switch” restart to the economy is public opinion. A Gallup poll released on April 14 shows 80% of the public are reluctant to immediately return to a pre-COVID-19 version of normalcy once the government lifts social distancing measures. Further reflecting this concern is an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released April 19, which found 58% of respondents are concerned the measures might be lifted too soon, risking a second wave of outbreaks.
Finally, looking to history can provide us with an important lesson on the life-and-death nature of social distancing measures. First we can compare the cases of Philadelphia and St. Louis during the 1918 to 1919 Spanish flu pandemic. Philadelphia officials chose not to implement social distancing measures leading to 16,000 deaths over 6 months, whereas St. Louis saw only 2,000 deaths during the same 6 months because officials implemented social distancing strategies. Denver provides another cautionary tale about undoing social distancing measures too early. Denver in 1918 saw success at slowing its death rate through social distancing measures, only to see a second, more severe spike in the death toll occur when these measures were relaxed too soon.
Now is not the time to risk undoing all the sacrifices we have made so far. We are making progress and flattening the curve, which means we are slowing the rate of infection. Changing course now could have life-and-death consequences. Jobs that are lost can come back. But once a loved one is gone, he or she doesn’t come back. The decisions on how to safely reopen the economy should be informed by scientists and medical professionals, not politicians.
Remember that by staying safer at home we are saving lives and quite possibly the lives of those that matter most to us.
Risser, D-Madison, is the longest serving state lawmaker in the nation. He plans to retire in January: Sen.Risser@legis.wisconsin.gov.
