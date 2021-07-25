Sen. Chris Larson: Pandemic highlights need for Medicare for All

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of quality, attainable health care.
Nearly 200,000 Americans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, many with severe cases requiring extended hospital stays. Thanks to dedicated health professionals who risked their lives to serve COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, most were able to return home to their families. Sadly, all too often the joy and relief of recovery are soon replaced by the burden and frustration of crippling bills.
Sky-high medical costs have long been a problem here in Wisconsin. In 2019, the Department of Health Services estimated that more than 400,000 Wisconsinites were uninsured at some point during the year. Families across the state are put in the position of deciding between their health care or basic necessities like food and rent.
I’ve lived with asthma since I was 5, but it wasn’t until my college years that I found out the hard way that it was something insurance companies call a "preexisting condition." Despite being a marathoner and in peak health, I was uninsurable. So, like too many others, I was forced to split pills, skip doses and rack up debt just to stay alive. I know what it’s like to constantly be at odds with an insurance provider, and the utter helplessness that comes with finding out your life-saving care won’t be covered. It’s unfathomable that in a country that spends more on health care than any other, we’re still not getting our money’s worth.
Others in Wisconsin have had it far worse than me. Grace of Milwaukee had undiagnosed and untreated diabetes and MS because she couldn’t afford to go to the doctor until it was an emergency. Amanda in Oshkosh suffers from chronic pain because she can’t afford the high co-pays of insufficient insurance. Dianne of Greendale worries that her grandson, who struggles with addiction, won’t be able to get the treatment he needs without universal coverage.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Health care is a right, not a product. We must be doing everything we can to make sure our friends and family get the care they need, and no one has to go bankrupt on account of their health.
The Affordable Care Act was a step in the right direction, but there is so much more we must do. That starts with opening Medicare to everyone. It also means expanding the program to cover hearing, vision and dental, as a recent federal proposal seeks to do.
Medicare for All would guarantee that each and every Wisconsinite can get the health care they need. In the short term it would lower the cost of prescription drugs by allowing the government to negotiate directly with manufacturers. If done right, it would soon mean nobody pays out of pocket for their medications, period. Medicare for All won’t force you into a narrow network because everybody would be in the same one. No more high deductibles that discourage you from ever seeing a doctor. No more co-pays you can’t afford. No more surprise bills. In fact, no bills at all. You need care, you get it. That’s a future worth fighting for.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been a staunch opponent of making health care a right. He’s worked hard to preserve the power of the health insurance industry over your life, going so far as to file an individual lawsuit against the ACA. Other politicians have massive wealth invested in the current system, so they have a vested interest in keeping it.
The pandemic put a spotlight on the disparities inherent in our for-profit health care system. There’s no good reason why the richest country on Earth should put a price on people’s health.
When it comes to healthcare, unrigging the system means passing Medicare for All. For a future where your health matters more than corporate profits, It’s past time we get it done.
State Sen. Chris Larson, District 7, is a candidate for U.S. Senate.
