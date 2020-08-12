Sen. Chris Larson: GOP pressure for in-person learning continues assault on schools, families

Forcing students back into schools when the underlying pandemic hasn’t been adequately addressed is the equivalent of forcing kids into a burning building nobody bothered to extinguish. Legislative and school leaders should be working collaboratively to ensure real concerns are addressed before we needlessly put anyone at risk. Unfortunately, the opposite is happening. On July 29, 47 Republican state legislators, including the Assembly Speaker and Majority Leader, sent a letter to multiple school districts, pressuring them to hold in-person instruction this fall. They claim to represent a majority of families in their districts, though a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that just 16% of parents favor full in-person instruction to start the school year.
Five of the legislators who signed the letter are members of the Joint Committee on Finance, including co-chair Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette. This committee has broad power over budget matters, and public schools rely on the state for nearly half (45%) of their funding each year. Power dynamics being what they are, local school districts would ignore the wishes of the JFC at their own peril. Many of these same members voted with former Gov. Scott Walker to cut nearly $1 billion from K-12 education during the past decade.
Not only do these 47 Republicans want in-person instruction to take place, no matter the case level of COVID-19 in those communities, they also want athletic activities to move forward. Contact sports, still banned under public health orders in several communities, present significant risk of exposure to bodily fluids known to transmit the virus. Sports like basketball, soccer, football and wrestling make physical distancing impossible.
The final piece of the GOP letter is the most sinister. These members expressed their readiness to alter open enrollment rules, leaving districts who opt for a safer start to the school year at risk of losing significant numbers of students. This could serve as a death blow to these districts’ finances, as school funding is based largely on student census.
Ironically, at the same time Republicans in the Legislature are conspiring to undermine local control of our education system, they are also claiming without evidence that Gov. Tony Evers has a secret plan to force schools to start the year virtually. They have even threatened to call an extraordinary session to stop this from happening. In other words, they are accusing the governor of doing what they themselves are already doing.
Having in-person instruction for our students is a goal we all share. If we want to do this safely, we need to treat our local school districts as partners, and instead of offering directives, ask them what they need and provide them with support. The more districts that open the year virtually, the more childcare and technology support will be required for working families. The more districts that open in-person, the more PPE, testing equipment, cleaning supplies, and additional staffing support will be needed. The state and federal government must address each of these needs if we’re serious about providing a safe, quality education to our children.
A severe failure of federal leadership during the pandemic has left states in a perilous position. We don’t need our own legislators mimicking the president, who by all accounts continues to make the situation worse. I’m all for coming back to session to solve our state’s biggest challenges. The fact that the Legislature has gone idle for well over 100 days in the midst of twin crises of public health and economic devastation is unconscionable. When we finally call an extraordinary session, it should be to take extraordinary measures, not to further threaten funding for schools that act in our communities’ best interests. Make no mistake, the fire is burning; some in power merely refuse to smell the smoke.
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, represents Wisconsin's 7th Senate District.
