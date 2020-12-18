Sen. Chris Kapenga: Send the kids back to school

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees. Our kids need to be back in school, and they need to come back now.

We’ve heard the same important message from other groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. The consensus is that in-person classes are far and away best for our kids. Unfortunately, too many parents and students in Wisconsin are not even being allowed to decide what is best for their educational needs.

The damage is starting to mount with thousands of our kids missing more of the school year. The numbers show it, but you don’t need to hear about the data. As parents, as grandparents, as members of our community, you can see what is happening right away.