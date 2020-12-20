Sen.-elect Julian Bradley: Gov. Evers shouldn't let education become a victim of COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers often says science is the basis of his brash, one-size-fits-all health orders. His unwavering confidence in science has dictated so much administration policy. Even our state Capitol's Christmas tree was decorated with science-themed ornaments last year.
It's common sense to rely on data to inform public policy. That said, the governor cannot pick and choose data that only aligns with his agenda. The decisions he makes in a naïve bubble fail to consider ramifications on the economy, education, health care, or our great state's future.
Gov. Evers has abandoned students. He's shown no leadership for children struggling to learn in virtual settings. He also refuses to encourage science-backed in-person education in Wisconsin schools. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci says schools should try and stay open during the public health crisis.
The governor is not only making poor decisions for our children, but he's working with a complicit mainstream media to hide the damages his policies are inflicting. Where are the daily media reports about the lack of academic growth, students' mental health challenges, or special needs services that have practically come to a halt?
Making matters worse, Evers has proposed eliminating school accountability report cards and student assessments in response to the pandemic. He doesn't want parents to have access to the data saying virtual learning is failing students.
It appears the Evers administration's education policy is to:
• Forget assessments of teachers' effectiveness.
• Forget student growth and achievement.
• Forget Wisconsin's educational competitiveness.
This is unacceptable.
I want to introduce Gov. Evers to Superintendent of Public Instruction Evers, who once wrote, "Without the foundation of strong academic standards, all of our other efforts around improved assessment, better accountability and educator effectiveness, and stronger early literacy will fall apart."
Sadly, education is falling apart under his watch.
American students returned to school this fall with only 70% of typical learning gains in reading after three months of digital learning, according to projections by NWEA, a nonprofit that researches education. School children also had less than 50% of the expected increases in math.
NWEA expects losses to be more significant for minority and low-income children who have limited access to technology and families more affected by wage loss.
Virtual learning is failing so many of our students — many of whom already start with disadvantages. According to Educators for Excellence, 51% of teachers at high-poverty schools reported student participation in online learning. That number was 84% for more affluent schools.
Not only that, but teachers with mostly Black, Hispanic, or low-income students aren't teaching new concepts. A Rand Corporation survey showed only 22% of these schools are focusing on introducing new material, compared to 43% in other schools.
Education apparently doesn’t qualify for Gov. Evers’ data-based decision-making. While he hides in the executive mansion, our so-called "education governor" has not unveiled any plans to ensure our students stay on course with their academics. We cannot let him off the hook for allowing Wisconsin's in-person public education system to fall apart.
It's appalling that Gov. Evers refuses to hold the teachers union accountable and insist on in-person learning. He won't even develop a plan to let parents know when face-to-face instruction might start again. He seems fine keeping kids trapped at home, but this ineffectual policy is not OK with me.
Back when education was allegedly at the top of Evers' priority list, he said, "We must put our kids above our politics." I agree. That means letting parents decide what's best for their kids and prioritizing data-backed, in-person public education as an essential part of the equation.
Sen.-elect Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, will represent Wisconsin's 28th Senate District, which includes Big Bend, Franklin, Greendale, Hales Corners, Muskego, the Town and Village of Waterford, Vernon, and parts of Milwaukee, Greenfield, New Berlin, Town of Waukesha and the Town of East Troy.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.