Madison365, a nonprofit online magazine, has again published its annual list of the most influential black leaders in Wisconsin.
“It’s become the most anticipated thing we do,” says Henry Sanders Jr., who launched Madison365.com in 2014. “Every year, I’ve intended this list to highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state. I want kids here in Wisconsin to see role models of people who are succeeding, to know that it’s possible for African-Americans to achieve great things here.”
This year’s Black Power list includes some obvious choices, such as Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes, who will become the first African-American to hold that office in Wisconsin when he is inaugurated Jan. 7. Other names that might be less known in south-central Wisconsin include Robyn Y. Davis, president and CEO of the Brown County United Way in Green Bay; the Rev. Greg Lewis of Milwaukee, president of Pastors United in Milwaukee; and Shannon Simms, anchor at WTMJ-TV (Ch. 4), Milwaukee’s leading news station.
See who made this year’s list and learn their stories below:
Black Power 2018
