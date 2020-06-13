Seattle Times: Don't fall for social media falsehoods

The crises confronting America have spawned their own information ecosystems as a nation scrambles online to learn the latest on street protests and coronavirus. But the defect of these light-speed communications poses its own peril.

Now more than any time in history, bad information — some intentionally planted — can reach millions of minds instantly.

Some information is truly invaluable. But anyone logging in to get a sense of real-world events must verify what they see. Appearances deceive, and image manipulation is a constant threat. A consumer must put in work to stay informed with accurate facts. This means looking for trustworthy reporting to verify social media claims. Valuable guidance on how to vet information is available via the Center for an Informed Public, which is a joint project by the University of Washington and Washington State University, and the Calling Bullsh-t website by two University of Washington professors.

People aggrieved enough to exercise their constitutional freedom of assembly have benefited greatly from the ability to publicly organize, encourage safe behavior and coordinate resources via Facebook in Seattle and across the nation. Videos streamed there and on Twitter and Instagram, like the live-activity map on Snapchat, have conveyed information from the front lines in real time.