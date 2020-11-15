Sean Wilson: Death by inaction

Early this year, life as we know it was brought to a standstill as the virus known as COVID-19 entered our lives and changed them forever. The world was plunged into the coronavirus pandemic, which changed the way we live, work and interact with one another. Many months later, the virus continues its hold on our society and has taken the lives of more than 230,000 people in the United States alone, with Wisconsin adding 2,300 people to that death toll.
We’ve recently learned that some of the latest COVID-19 deaths have come from inside the walls of our state prisons, under the leadership of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. So far, 10 people have died, which is 10 too many. These are 10 people who were not sentenced to death and did not expect to die in prison, but succumbed to COVID-19 in an environment they had no control over. These incarcerated individuals are our family members, friends and loved ones from throughout our state.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people socially distance from one another to curb the spread of this deadly virus, but that presents a major problem for those in our prisons. Social distancing is not possible in an environment which forces people to be within 6 feet of one another, whether or not you choose to be. For that reason, the ACLU of Wisconsin, along with EXPO, WISDOM, and many other coalition partners, sent letters to the Department of Corrections and Gov. Evers in March urging those in power to implement the CDC guidelines immediately and reduce the population in overcrowded prisons.
I personally recall my own experience when I was incarcerated in a seven-man cell, which was a cesspool, and did not provide the opportunity for social distancing. Since my incarceration, our prison population has not decreased, so the likelihood of many men sharing multiple-bunk cells and then contracting the virus is pretty high. This is why the urgency to reduce the prison population and save lives by all means necessary should be everyone’s priority.
If this virus continues to spread in our state jails and prisons, it would be catastrophic and more lives will be lost unnecessarily. The question that we must ask ourselves is, “Could these lives have been saved?” I am one of the many who says with a resounding yes that these lives could and should have been saved.
The Department of Corrections has not released the names of the individuals who have died, but all 10 of those whose lives have been lost were human beings who were special to someone: they were someone’s child, someone’s friend, someone’s loved one. They lived in our communities and waved at us as our neighbors. And although we can’t tell you to “say their names,” it is important to hold them with us and remember that their lives mattered.
We need to remember the 10 lives who were lost and work to make sure that more people aren’t unnecessarily dying in our prisons. We must demand that the governor and Department of Corrections save the lives of the people who are in their care by using the powers at their disposal to stop the pandemic inside prison walls.
Sean Wilson is the Smart Justice campaign manager for the ACLU of Wisconsin.
