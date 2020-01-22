Scott Walker: Wisconsin voters aren't buying what Democrats are selling

Donald Trump is delivering the results that Wisconsinites want, while the Democrats vying to run against him are obsessing over issues that don’t matter to ordinary Americans.
While the Democrats were on the debate stage in Iowa discussing their fondness for punishing tax hikes, job-killing regulations and radical identity politics, President Trump was speaking to a much larger crowd in Milwaukee about his record of promises kept and his ambitious plans to keep making America even greater.
“We will enact trade deals that result in more products proudly stamped with that beautiful phrase, 'Made in the USA,'” the president told thousands of cheering supporters, most of whom have already been enjoying the fruits of the strong and growing Trump economy.
Just a few hours after the Democrats finished sniping at each other in Des Moines, he fulfilled that promise and achieved his most significant accomplishment of the new year by signing the “Phase One” trade deal with China. Under severe economic strain from President Trump’s strategic counter-tariffs, Beijing had no choice but to make massive concessions, including a commitment to purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. exports and end its long-standing practice of stealing intellectual property from American companies.
There’s an even bigger win just around the corner, too. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will add nearly $70 billion to the U.S. economy — adding a crucial 0.5% to GDP growth — and create an estimated 176,000 new jobs. A large portion of the USMCA’s benefits will go to farmers and workers in the manufacturing sector, which means Wisconsin is well positioned to take advantage of the improved trading conditions the deal will create. We already exported $10.5 billion worth of goods and services to our two closest neighbors in 2018, and that figure should increase significantly once the USMCA takes effect.
In 2017, we told President Trump about barriers for Wisconsin dairy farmers to do business in Canada. The president personally made sure this was fixed in the new trade deal.
The best part about these historic new agreements with America’s three largest trading partners is that they’re coming in the midst of an unprecedented economic boom that is already generating widespread prosperity throughout the state and the country.
In just three years, Wisconsin has added more than 41,000 non-farm jobs, allowing the state unemployment rate to reach its lowest level in history last year. Thanks to the president’s middle-class tax cuts, Wisconsinites are getting to keep more of what they earn, too. In 2018, the average taxpayer saved a little more than $1,400 on their federal income taxes — and that means more money being invested within the state instead of being sent off to Washington.
“How do you beat that?” the president asked the crowd during his rally in Milwaukee. “You have the most successful, lowest unemployment rate you've ever had, and then they say somebody is going to come and say we'll do a better job. Really? Going to do a better job? The lowest in history? By far your number one economic numbers by far — oh, let's put somebody else in as president — I don't think so, right?”
While President Trump is focused on implementing common-sense policies that improve the lives of the American people, the Democrats remain fixated on an extremist agenda that would erase our current prosperity. When they aren’t talking about multi-trillion-dollar “Green New Deals” or government takeovers of the health care system, they are bending over backward to prove their progressive bona fides to the far-left activists who dominate their party’s base.
They followed the same script at their Des Moines debate, which was most notable for the extensive bickering over whether Sen. Bernie Sanders once told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency — which naturally turned into a tedious game of one-upmanship as each candidate sought to assure voters that they, personally, don’t have any doubt that a woman could win the election.
The conversation became, if anything, even more nonsensical when actual policy issues came up. Sanders, for instance, acknowledged that the USMCA would benefit American workers, but declared that he nonetheless opposes the deal “because it does not even have the phrase climate change in it.”
Wisconsinites don’t want candidates who would sacrifice our prosperity in the name of radical climate ideology, but that’s the only kind of candidate the Democrats have to offer. President Trump, on the other hand, is firmly committed to an agenda that puts the American people first, and that approach is working quite well for Wisconsin.
Scott Walker served as governor of Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019.
