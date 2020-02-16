Scott Walker: We’re undeniably better off thanks to Donald Trump

Are you better off now than you were four years ago? More Americans today say the answer is “yes” than at any point since pollsters began posing that classic query nearly three decades ago.

Ever since Ronald Reagan drilled those 11 words into the American political lexicon in 1980, that question has become the gold standard by which presidents are judged worthy or unworthy of a second term. In 1980, Americans decided they were not better off after four years under Jimmy Carter, so they voted him out of office. Four years after that, they decided they were much better off, and reelected Reagan in a 49-state landslide.

Ever since 1992, when George H.W. Bush was running for re-election, Gallup has asked voters the crucial question during the third year of each president’s first term.

So, are Americans better off after three years of President Donald Trump? By the widest margin in the history of the poll, the answer is an emphatic “yes.”

Fully 61% of respondents — including 60% of independent voters — said they are better off today than in 2016. A slightly larger majority, 62%, say President Trump deserves credit for the strong and growing economy.