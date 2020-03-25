Scott Walker: President Trump is the leader Wisconsin needs amid COVID-19 outbreak

A leader’s strength is truly tested in times of crisis. Since January, President Donald Trump has firmly established himself as a bold, decisive and steadfast leader amid the outbreak of COVID-19. By imposing necessary travel restrictions, protecting American businesses, securing billions of dollars in funding to fight the virus including over $10 million for Wisconsin, and more, President Trump has taken aggressive steps that prioritize the safety, security and health of American people during this unprecedented time in American history.
From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump proved himself ahead of the curve. In January, President Trump instituted travel restrictions from China and other areas badly affected by COVID-19, significantly slowing the spread of the virus to the United States. Later, when the virus spread throughout Europe, President Trump imposed a suspension on travel from Europe. Since then, other nations have followed America’s lead.
President Trump has also heeded the counsel of experts in slowing the spread of COVID-19. On Jan. 29, President Trump announced the creation of an elite White House Task Force. Spearheaded by Vice President Mike Pence, the task force was charged with “monitoring, containing and mitigating the spread of the virus,” and since then, the world-class team has met the challenge head-on. The White House Task Force has remained in constant communication with world, state and local officials, as well as the public, in order to contain the spread of the virus and keep full transparency with the American people.
The president also understands that the U.S. government cannot halt the spread of COVID-19 alone. Thus, after declaring a national emergency, he unleashed the power of the private sector in order to accelerate our country’s capacity to test for COVID-19, and is working with tech giants like Facebook and Google who are using smartphone location data to track the spread and cutting red tape so that medical professionals are able to expand access to telehealth services across the country.
While President Trump has emphasized that this is not a financial crisis, our president has taken significant steps in safeguarding our economy from the impact of the virus’ spread. Last night, the White House and Senate agreed on a $2 trillion relief package designed to provide relief to American workers, families, small businesses and industries alike.
This was no thanks to congressional Democrats. After returning from a weeklong recess, Nancy Pelosi led the charge to hold the president’s stimulus package hostage at the expense of American lives. Negotiated by President Trump, this legislation will allow Americans to receive enhanced unemployment benefits and obtain paid sick leave and emergency leave for some workers who currently do not have access. Yet Pelosi decided that socialist policies like $1 billion for taxpayer-funded cell phones were more urgent than critical aid for Wisconsin families and businesses.
Wisconsinites need bold and decisive leadership now more than ever, and I am grateful that our president is fighting at the front lines during this period of uncertainty. This is no time for partisanship. It is time for all Americans to stand behind President Trump and work together to keep our ourselves, our families and our communities healthy and safe.
Scott Walker is the former governor of Wisconsin.
