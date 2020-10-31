Scott Walker: Joe Biden will not be a third Obama term

Joe Biden is not Barack Obama.
In his days as vice president, Biden was not by most accounts a major influence on policy. Biden’s unheeded advice not to launch the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden sticks out. Paradoxically, he would exert even less of an influence as the president.
Over the course of this campaign, Biden has shown himself to be nothing more than a conduit for the rapidly radicalizing Democratic Party. He allowed a joint committee of his own staffers and those of Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders to write his political manifesto. He has abandoned political positions he held for decades to appease the far left, even flip-flopping on the bipartisan Hyde Amendment. He also selected the furthest left United States senator, Kamala Harris, to succeed him if he should prove unable to finish his term.
In every instance, Biden’s cave to the left directly threatens Wisconsin’s well being, particularly with respect to public safety.
Biden was a quintessential “law and order” Democrat for 40 years. Running for president today, he has failed to secure the endorsement of any major law enforcement group. The reason is simple: His campaign is run by people who want to dismantle American policing as we know it.
Biden’s semantic quibbles about whether he has endorsed “defunding the police” are irrelevant, because the issue is much larger than a single, intentionally inflammatory slogan. He has made it clear which side he is on: the one that puts criminals before police, “fiery but mostly peaceful protests“ over law and order, and “looting as reparations“ over the personal safety of law-abiding citizens.
Biden’s platform bows to the demands of those who want to “defund the police.” It calls for abolishing bail, a long-running left-wing goal that is already proving disastrous in New York State. Biden ignored the rising storm of political violence this summer for months until it became clear that pretending the most damaging riots in American history were all “peaceful protests” was broadly unpopular. To top it off, his running mate has called for decriminalizing prostitution and promoted a fund to get rioters out of jail — and Biden’s own staffers donated.
It’s clear at this point that Joe “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” Biden is a distant memory. A Biden-Harris administration would be fully committed to appointing Justice Department officials intent on hamstringing American police.
We’re already beginning to see the consequences of that kind of thinking in Wisconsin — and not simply with regard to the rioters who set Kenosha ablaze. Milwaukee — like so many other large American cities in which the police have been subjected to the withering attacks Biden has endorsed — is in the early stages of a murder wave. Milwaukee has experienced more than double the homicides compared to this time last year, and remains on pace to finish the year at a 30-year high.
That is the pattern almost everywhere that anti-police forces were allowed to run rampant this summer. With Biden in the White House, it easily could be the pattern across Wisconsin and across the country. Remember that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett didn’t run on “defunding the police” either, and yet that’s what Milwaukee is getting.
As troubling as his platform is, the biggest danger is not any specific declaration of policy on Biden’s part, but the basic fact of his malleability. His complete abandonment of the law and order positions he held for decades is mirrored by his immigration and border security policies, the Hyde Amendment, and even children undergoing gender “transitions.” Wherever the Democratic Party has lurched to the left, Biden has lurched with it.
President Obama never governed that way, and if you vote for Biden thinking you’re signing on for a third Obama term, you could be in for a very rude awakening.
Walker is the former governor of Wisconsin: @ScottWalker.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!