Dave Bouché of Dane is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Dave!
His caption about Scott Walker finding new jobs and skipping the 2022 election beat out more than 100 entries. Bouché wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Richard Franken
- of Madison: “I promised to create new jobs when I was elected. I didn’t say for whom.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “Does this mean I don’t have to eat ham and cheese sandwiches for lunch anymore?”
David Mayfield
- of Stoughton: “Now I can pretend to be a hardworking Wisconsin taxpayer.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.