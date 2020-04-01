Scott Walker: High stakes in race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

COVID-19 is certainly changing the way we live and do business. It may impact the ability of Wisconsin voters to cast their ballots in person on April 7. But thanks to easy online access to absentee ballots, we can still be heard -- and now more than ever, we need to be heard.

In fact, the stakes are high for the future of Wisconsin in this spring election, not just because of the presidential primary, but more importantly right now because of the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The outcome will have a profound impact on the direction of our state’s justice system, and this is on top of the many local elections occurring across the state.

A quick look at the contrast in the Supreme Court race shows how crucial it is that we take steps to vote despite the recent changes to our daily lives. Justice Dan Kelly believes in the rule of law. He understands the role of the judiciary is to uphold the Constitution and those laws duly enacted within it. He will uphold constitutionally sound laws that protect us, our families and our communities. Wisconsin deserves a quality justice such as Kelly.