Scott Walker: High stakes in race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

COVID-19 is certainly changing the way we live and do business. It may impact the ability of Wisconsin voters to cast their ballots in person on April 7. But thanks to easy online access to absentee ballots, we can still be heard -- and now more than ever, we need to be heard.
In fact, the stakes are high for the future of Wisconsin in this spring election, not just because of the presidential primary, but more importantly right now because of the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The outcome will have a profound impact on the direction of our state’s justice system, and this is on top of the many local elections occurring across the state.
A quick look at the contrast in the Supreme Court race shows how crucial it is that we take steps to vote despite the recent changes to our daily lives. Justice Dan Kelly believes in the rule of law. He understands the role of the judiciary is to uphold the Constitution and those laws duly enacted within it. He will uphold constitutionally sound laws that protect us, our families and our communities. Wisconsin deserves a quality justice such as Kelly.
In contrast, his opponent is running to bring her own radical political agenda to the bench. Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky was caught on tape promising to be a social justice warrior on the court. She is open about her progressive politics and has stated she would interpret the Constitution with “today in mind,” instead of upholding what it actually says.
Karofsky called for gun control measures and said the Constitution allows limiting the possession of firearms. She once compared the decision to get an abortion to be like the decision to pull wisdom teeth. Judge Karofsky also has been lenient on criminals. Justices on the court must set their own personal beliefs aside and merely uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land.
Sadly, most media outlets largely ignore her extreme record. We must get the message out to our friends and family, neighbors and coworkers. Karofsky would be a dangerous addition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
This is the choice facing voters in this upcoming election. The wrong choice would add Wisconsin to the list of states and local communities that are being infiltrated by social justice warriors.
Thankfully, we have a better choice. We can vote to retain Justice Kelly, who will uphold the Constitution and the laws of the state that keep us, our families and our communities safe.
If you’re a registered Wisconsin voter, you have until Thursday to get your absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov. This Tuesday or whenever the election may be held, it’s crucial that you vote. The stakes are high for both Wisconsin and America.
