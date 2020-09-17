Scott Walker: American greatness will prevail over the forces of darkness

The difference between the two parties’ conventions this year was night and day. The Democrats offered a gloomy, regressive vision for America, while the Republicans laid out a forward-looking agenda based on unrelenting pursuit of American greatness.
“What united generations past was an unshakable confidence in America's destiny, and an unbreakable faith in the American people,” President Trump declared in his acceptance speech, noting that whereas the GOP is determined to “SAVE the American dream,” Democrat nominee Joe Biden would be “the destroyer of American greatness” if he is ever given the chance to implement his destructive agenda.
“At the Democrat National Convention, Joe Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic and social injustice,” the president reminded us, asking, “How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?”
That’s an important question, especially for those of us who live near places that have experienced firsthand the depressing reality that Democrats would inflict on us.
Many of us here in Wisconsin recently got a taste of the lawlessness that state and local Democratic officials have allowed to fester for months in places such as Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle and St. Louis. When radical activists in those cities began rioting, looting and even driving out civil authorities to establish so-called “autonomous zones,” Democrats gave them wide latitude, preventing police officers from protecting the terrified citizens whose neighborhoods were being destroyed.
They tried the same thing in Kenosha — and they probably would have succeeded if our state elected officials hadn’t reluctantly accepted assistance from federal law enforcement, which swiftly brought an end to the disorder. Our experience flatly debunked the self-serving spin of the rioters and their Democratic enablers, proving that a robust federal presence working in close cooperation with state and local police can quickly and easily quell even the most unruly mobs.
President Trump is practically begging other states with similar problems to formally request federal help so that the same success can be replicated all over the country. The administration has shown that they will react immediately to a request for help.
Anyone who lives in southeastern Wisconsin can readily sympathize with the plight of residents who have to live in fear for their lives and livelihoods solely because of the failure of leadership. The Kenosha Times recently noted this about the Democratic governor: “Evers’ statement on Sunday fueled the fire before any rioters got here. His insufficient response has put a Wisconsin city and its residents in danger.”
It took three days of riots and two deaths before Joe Biden addressed the violence in Kenosha. If he makes it into the White House, however, all hope for a restoration of public order will be dashed against the rocks of the Democrats’ extremist agenda.
It’s not just that Biden would revoke the president’s offers of federal backup for overwhelmed or hamstrung local police departments — the former vice president has made it clear that he would do everything in his power to deprive law-abiding citizens of the means to defend themselves, their families, or their property should they find themselves in the crosshairs of rampaging radicals.
“If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns, and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms,” President Trump warned on the closing night of the RNC.
That’s not even hyperbole. Biden sent an unmistakable message to the country when he appointed his former rival Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke — best known for his full-throated declaration that, “Hell, yes,” he would confiscate legally-owned firearms from American citizens — to help devise his campaign’s gun control platform.
As the president explained, our votes in this election “will decide whether we protect law abiding Americans, or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens.”
It’s not a trick question. Between now and Nov. 3, the Democrats will do everything they can to obscure and obfuscate, just as they did throughout the DNC. They’re well aware that the American people would never accept their radical message if they were to deliver it in plain English.
Fortunately, the contrast between the two parties’ conventions cast the left’s dark and dismal vision of America in stark relief. Safety, prosperity and the rule of law are all on the ballot this year, and it shouldn’t be the least bit difficult to decide which side you’re on.
Scott Walker is a former governor of Wisconsin.
