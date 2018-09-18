When Mayor Soglin announced that he will not seek re-election next year, my phone buzzed nonstop. Nearly every day I am asked the question, “Are you going to run?”
My response? Although grateful for and flattered by the inquiry, my answer is a resounding “No.”
Why? Two reasons. First, I am enjoying my commitments outside of public life. StartingBlock provides an outlet to “pay it forward.” The project is more than a building; rather, it is becoming an economic engine for future generations and empowering entrepreneurs to tackle society’s greatest challenges. It is a place for creative minds to congregate, for individuals to learn and be free to explore new ideas. At this very moment, I am mentoring young startup companies that have or will create at least 65 new jobs. In the long term, the number could be in the thousands.
Second, Liam Bard Resnick was born May 6, 2018. Mothers and fathers know the joys, turbulence and uncertainties of being new parents. Frankly, I find fatherhood overwhelming. Yet waking to Liam’s grin and witnessing his minor accomplishments has been one of the most fulfilling human experiences. I could not imagine sacrificing any additional time to campaign for public office.
Will I run for the opportunity to serve in public office again? Absolutely. However, I have no time frame in mind. It could be in two years or 20 years. But I have not paused in my commitment to make my community a better place.
Soon others will start on their journeys to become our next mayor. During this race we should ask ourselves: How will each candidate deliver solutions that address the root causes of our societal problems? How should we measure the success over their four-year term? The electorate is searching for someone who can confront our social and economic inequities while balancing the need to provide basic city services and managing an efficient City Hall. Someone who can translate big ideas into meaningful action.
So here are some unsolicited thoughts for the candidate who has made it this far or an informed voter who is looking for my lens on this race.
Action over rhetoric
In the era of Trump, it is easy to lose yourself in divisive language. Immigration, civil rights and criminal justice reform have all come under attack. Yet our city’s response often consists of nonbinding resolutions rather than meaningful reforms. If we are committed to change, we must show the courage to address problems over the long haul. Words are easy. Action is hard.
Improve social mobility
The wealth gap, particularly along racial lines, is well documented. It is the single largest threat to our city’s prosperity. Yet Madison has had the same conversation since hosting race circles in 2001. If we are going to preserve the American dream, we must tackle inequities through early education, economic empowerment and financial resilience. This will take a strategy and metrics to hold ourselves accountable. We should not settle for anything less.
Equitably grow Madison
It is a reality that Madison is the nation’s second most economically segregated community. That didn’t happen overnight. We must drastically improve transit-oriented housing, upzoning and accessible transportation to help address affordable housing. That’s easier said than done. Our demographics are changing rapidly and we should embrace it, but this means expanding our city services away from the central core and building strong neighborhoods.
Disrupt City Hall
In an age when all industries are being transformed by technology, City Hall has been one of the slowest to modernize. It’s time to rethink how we provide the most effective and efficient government services to ensure equal representation among our neighborhoods. Think about how new technology can improve homeless services, further our resilience to a changing climate, communicate opportunities to our residences, and address the revolving door to our prison system.
Madison must once again become a laboratory for civic innovation, driven by demographic data and outcome-based results.
I am encouraged by the current list of candidates, but there is room for more. I view City Hall as the one institution charged with the mission to “do right” by its taxpayers. It is a multi-million-dollar organization chartered to create an equitable and just place for all its residents. Decisions have a very real and tangible impact on their daily lives. Hopefully we will have a robust conversation focused on these issues.
This is an exciting time for Madison. I am looking forward to casting my citizen ballot. And someday you’ll see me on a ballot again — but it won’t be in April.
Scott Resnick is "entrepreneur in residence" at StartingBlock. He served on Madison's City Council and was a candidate for mayor in 2015.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.