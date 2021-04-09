Scott Resnick: Fetch shows potential for high-growth technology companies in Wisconsin

Unicorns are extremely rare, but Madison finally has one: Fetch Rewards.
A "unicorn" in the technology sector is a venture-backed startup company with a valuation of $1 billion or more. Currently, only 632 unicorns are in the entire world -- across 11 countries. Just 10 of those unicorns are in the Midwest. So it’s a big deal that in late March, for the first time, Madison minted a unicorn named Fetch.
Fetch is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty mobile app. It allows shoppers to earn free rewards on their everyday purchases by simply snapping photos of their receipts. The app has nearly 7 million active users and has delivered more than $120 million of savings to its customers.
The reason we know Fetch is a unicorn is because in March it raised a $210 million round of venture capital funding from Softbank, one of the world’s largest venture funds. Investors valued the company at upwards of $1.5 billion. It’s an exciting event and an opportunity for reflection.
For well over a decade, Madison has received praise for being an emerging entrepreneurial hub. Bloomberg, Inc Magazine, and the Brookings Institution rank Madison among the country's top tech hubs. They often point to our high quality of life and abundance of top-notch graduates from the UW-Madison. Fetch’s unicorn status cements our position as a booming location for startup formation.
We should celebrate: We’ve made meaningful investments to grow and strengthen our startup community, and we’re seeing the benefits.
Fetch took advantage of the University of Wisconsin Business Plan Competition, which awarded it second place and early seed money. It received early legal assistance from the Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic on campus. And it received a $500,000 Technology Development Loan and around $1.25 million in Qualified New Business Venture tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
Local organizations such as StartingBlock, Capital Entrepreneurs, and ForwardFest created a frothy environment that helps startups such as Fetch interact with other founders, learn about best practices, and discover community resources.
Area businesses such as Madison Fresh Market played a significant role in Fetch’s success. The grocery store was an early pilot customer for Fetch, helping the startup to develop its product and hone its value proposition. The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce keeps the dialogue going, continuously beating the drum on the importance of startups for job creation and economic growth.
No question -- Fetch’s unicorn status is a win for Madison.
If Fetch’s trajectory continues, I’m betting the new capital and knowledge it creates will stay in our community. The company has the potential to make dozens of new millionaires. After an exit, employees tend to share what they learned with future startups, contributing to a positive feedback loop.
Fetch is an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs. At age 20, while still a UW-Madison student, Fetch Founder Wes Schroll created a startup for grocery coupons. Several pivots and less than 10 years later, that company is now valued at more than $1 billion. I expect a wave of young entrepreneurs will want to follow in Schroll’s footsteps.
Lessons can be learned from Fetch’s success. I’d be negligent if I didn’t discuss how Fetch represents a missed opportunity for some. Local venture capitalists who were leery of investing in Fetch repeated the same phrase to me over and over: “You cannot build high-growth companies in Wisconsin.” Well, Fetch has proven you can.
Investors who worry excessively about minimizing their downside because of fear of failure end up failing to optimize for success. In Fetch’s case, the venture capital firms obsessed with minimizing downside missed out. Will they miss out on the next Fetch as well?
Fetch is Madison's first unicorn but certainly not the last. Our ecosystem is living up to the prediction for being a great community to start and grow a business. Now, more than ever, it is worthwhile to invest in Madison and the future of our innovation economy.
Scott Resnick is chief operating officer for Hardin Design and Development in Madison: www.hardindd.com. He also is a former Madison alderman who ran for mayor.