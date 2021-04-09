Scott Resnick: Fetch shows potential for high-growth technology companies in Wisconsin

Fetch is an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs. At age 20, while still a UW-Madison student, Fetch Founder Wes Schroll created a startup for grocery coupons. Several pivots and less than 10 years later, that company is now valued at more than $1 billion. I expect a wave of young entrepreneurs will want to follow in Schroll’s footsteps.

Lessons can be learned from Fetch’s success. I’d be negligent if I didn’t discuss how Fetch represents a missed opportunity for some. Local venture capitalists who were leery of investing in Fetch repeated the same phrase to me over and over: “You cannot build high-growth companies in Wisconsin.” Well, Fetch has proven you can.

Investors who worry excessively about minimizing their downside because of fear of failure end up failing to optimize for success. In Fetch’s case, the venture capital firms obsessed with minimizing downside missed out. Will they miss out on the next Fetch as well?

Fetch is Madison's first unicorn but certainly not the last. Our ecosystem is living up to the prediction for being a great community to start and grow a business. Now, more than ever, it is worthwhile to invest in Madison and the future of our innovation economy.

Scott Resnick is chief operating officer for Hardin Design and Development in Madison: www.hardindd.com. He also is a former Madison alderman who ran for mayor.