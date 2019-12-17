Scott McDonell: The Wisconsin Elections Commission is ignoring cyber threats to counties

Yet Wisconsin’s local election infrastructure faces other risks. Investing all our limited resources into WisVote is potentially leaving the door open for foreign hackers to tamper with vulnerable county voting systems.

Wisconsin counties are an obvious point of attack because we program the ballots and tabulation systems and post the results. Why would a hacker bother with a small town or village when all information is forwarded along to the county anyway?

State and local officials meet to boost election security The council, which was created to enhance security in Wisconsin elections, includes representatives from more than two dozen organizations.

One obvious line of attack would be to penetrate county servers and replace unofficial election results with false results. Another approach by hackers would be to deny service to local governments trying to send in their numbers to the county collection systems. Either scenario would impact the public’s confidence in our elections.

Fortunately, low-cost solutions can help county governments head off such problems. One is available from a nonprofit called the Center for Internet Security. This nonprofit works closely with the Department of Homeland Security and runs the MS-ISAC and EI-ISAC systems, which alerts state and local governments to software weaknesses and patches, as well as attempted and successful attacks in combination with the best national intelligence.