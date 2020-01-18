Scott McCallum: Trump can win Wisconsin if he ends tariffs

President Donald Trump recently hosted a campaign rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, where he talked about how he helped Wisconsin hit its lowest unemployment rate in decades. It’s a feat his predecessor can’t claim.
President Trump has cut taxes for American families and businesses and shred needless regulations that have helped American businesses grow and create jobs. Thousands of Wisconsinites now have new, well-paying jobs, with more on the way. And with more jobs and a good economy, the president could win Wisconsin by an even larger margin in this fall’s election.
But a big item is in the way: the trade war with China.
Overall, the state’s unemployment rate is in good shape. It sits below the national unemployment rate at 3.3%. But the trade war has thrown a wrench in the economies of 21 communities, where jobless rates have risen. For example, Racine County, which the president won in 2016, saw decades-low unemployment rates in 2018. The rate was 2.9% in October 2018. But one month later, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3 percent. Not a big leap, but it was the start of a broader trend. Fast forward to November 2019, and the Racine unemployment rate is 4.6% — 1.1 points higher than the national average.
The president's first visit to Wisconsin in 2020 was less than three blocks from the site of this summer's Democratic National Convention.
Like Racine County, some of the president’s other strongholds have seen rising unemployment rates as well. In Manitowoc County, where President Trump won 57% of the vote, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, which is higher than the national rate. This is due in large part to the trade war. For example, last July, cookware manufacturer Tramontina said tariffs forced the company to close its Manitowoc plant, leaving 145 workers without jobs. It’s one of many Wisconsin companies that are struggling with tariffs right now.
The trade war has also cost the state of Wisconsin a lot of money. According to data released by Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, people across the Dairy State have paid $827 million in additional taxes since the start of the trade war. That’s on top of the $290 million in retaliatory tariffs Wisconsin farmers and businesses have faced, causing exports of those items subject to these retaliatory tariffs to drop 19% over last year.
Unsurprisingly, that’s caused a lot of problems in the farming communities. Since the start of the trade war, Wisconsin farms have been closing. Last year, 634 dairy farms closed. The trade war is accelerating the trend of farm closures. Soybean farmers, for example, face tariffs in China, making it difficult for them to sell their products. “We’re losing all this money,” said Les Danielson, a soybean farmer. His brother said they will be the “last generation farming.” Nationwide, farm bankruptcies are on the rise in nearly every region.
One of the main reasons Wisconsin voters voted for President Trump was to bring back jobs and put American workers first — and he has accomplished that for the most part. But the trade war is starting to erode all the progress he’s made and could cost the president the state in 2020.
Marc Boettcher, a farmer who voted for President Trump, said, “I am 100 percent on the fence on who I am gonna vote for … . Anybody could sway me at this point.” And he’s not the only one: More than half of Wisconsin voters disapprove of President Trump’s job performance. But by creating open and fair trade, the president could improve those numbers.
MILWAUKEE — When I heard that President Donald Trump was visiting Milwaukee, I thought, “Good, he has a lot to answer for!”
Americans know these tariffs hurt, but we’re patriots. We aren’t afraid to bite the bullet for the country. That’s why when this trade war first started, a lot of folks were supportive, even though they were nervous about the impact.
Let’s be honest, we all know that China is doing everything they can to take advantage of us, and they have to be stopped. President Trump has made it clear the end result he wants is free and fair global trade. He must be commended for tackling a difficult issue and for getting a phase one trade deal with China.
But taxing American families, farmers and small businesses is not the way to punish China. Tariffs have cost American businesses $46 billion, and that number is increasing as the trade war continues. The only way to correct the unintended consequences of the trade war — and to correct them in time to save our economy and keep President Trump in the White House — is to remove these tariffs as quickly as possible.
McCallum, who lives near Lodi, is the former president and CEO of Aidmatrix Foundation Inc., a global nonprofit technology firm that specializes in humanitarian relief efforts. He served as the 43rd governor of Wisconsin from 2001 to 2003.