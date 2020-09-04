Scott McCallum: Mike Gallagher, Ron Kind show leadership on the debt

With deep divisions in Washington as a pandemic and economic downturn sweep the country, two Wisconsinites have come together to try and set America on a responsible path for the future.
U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, and Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, are part of a group of 60 bipartisan lawmakers pushing House leadership to include solutions for the long-ignored problem of the growing national debt in the next pandemic relief package.
The pandemic and economic crises remain top priorities, and the government needs to borrow what’s necessary to support American families. It may even seem too early to be thinking about getting the debt under control. But lessons from the last recession prove otherwise.
Once the health and economic crisis has abated, the country will have to face the massive amount of debt it has racked up over the years. Congress has continually struck deals to waive its own pay-as-you-go rules and instead run up the debt. Before the pandemic struck, the United States was already going down a path of fiscal irresponsibility. The 2020 deficit was expected to exceed $1 trillion, and the national debt was projected to eclipse the size of the economy (measured by gross domestic product, or GDP) by 2031.
With the emergency spending Congress has passed, that timetable has been moved up. The national debt will grow to nearly the size of the entire economy by the end of this year and reach 107% of GDP by 2023 — surpassing the post-World War II record of 106%.
Having seen Congress’ unwillingness to correct our fiscal path before, and knowing the uncertainty and risks of steering too far into unprecedented territory, it is critical to begin considering our country’s future now.
The group of 60 bipartisan lawmakers including Gallagher and Kind outlined several steps to address the debt in a letter to House leadership. This includes greater transparency and accountability in the federal budget process. Both parties have made a habit of avoiding responsibility. But burying our heads in the sand doesn’t make the danger disappear.
One piece of legislation named in the letter is the Fiscal State of the Nation Resolution. This bill, cosponsored by Gallagher and Kind, would require the U.S. comptroller general to publish an annual report on the fiscal outlook. At the least, such a report would force members of Congress to face the country’s fiscal reality.
The letter also calls for setting overall budgetary goals, such as debt-to-GDP targets, to avoid budget brinksmanship and to ensure that efforts to control the debt stay on track.
The last major aspect is ensuring that crucial programs such as Social Security and Medicare continue to provide the promised benefits. At the current rate, Social Security benefits would be forced to be cut by 25% in 2035 to remain solvent. A proposed solution cosponsored by Gallagher is the TRUST Act, which would establish bipartisan committees to recommend policies that address the looming insolvency of our nation’s largest trust funds.
No single answer will solve the federal deficit, and a national discussion about how to correct our fiscal path won’t be easy. Decreasing the deficit will take a long time and require Congress to make hard decisions. But the longer we put off having this conversation, the more severe consequences we could face. Even if we don’t feel the pinch in our lifetime, we should not leave a fiscal mess for our children and grandchildren to clean up after us.
Some signs suggest this bipartisan effort is bearing fruit, with the Senate version of Gallagher’s TRUST Act being included in the Senate Republicans’ relief package proposal. As the negotiations continue and our country begins to recover from the current public health and economic crises, the forward-thinking leadership shown by Reps. Gallagher and Kind will hopefully keep these issues at the forefront.
Congress must take all necessary steps to combat the current public health and economic crisis. But once we emerge from this unprecedented crisis, we also need to turn a sharp eye toward America’s fiscal state.
McCallum, who lives near Lodi, served as the 43rd governor of Wisconsin from 2001 to 2003. He is an adjunct associate professor at UW-Madison’s Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs and former president and CEO of Aidmatrix Foundation Inc., a global nonprofit technology firm that specializes in humanitarian relief efforts: jsmccallum@wisc.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!