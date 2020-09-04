Scott McCallum: Mike Gallagher, Ron Kind show leadership on the debt

The letter also calls for setting overall budgetary goals, such as debt-to-GDP targets, to avoid budget brinksmanship and to ensure that efforts to control the debt stay on track.

The last major aspect is ensuring that crucial programs such as Social Security and Medicare continue to provide the promised benefits. At the current rate, Social Security benefits would be forced to be cut by 25% in 2035 to remain solvent. A proposed solution cosponsored by Gallagher is the TRUST Act, which would establish bipartisan committees to recommend policies that address the looming insolvency of our nation’s largest trust funds.

No single answer will solve the federal deficit, and a national discussion about how to correct our fiscal path won’t be easy. Decreasing the deficit will take a long time and require Congress to make hard decisions. But the longer we put off having this conversation, the more severe consequences we could face. Even if we don’t feel the pinch in our lifetime, we should not leave a fiscal mess for our children and grandchildren to clean up after us.