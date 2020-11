Scott Huiras: Imagine if Trump could save the unicorns

Dec. 14: A new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll finds 30% of Americans “strongly agree” that unicorns are real.

Dec. 17: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, alleges that Hunter Biden secretly hunted unicorns in the Ukraine. “Why do you think they named him Hunter?” asks Sen. Johnson, holding aloft a laptop computer.

Dec. 19: President Trump takes over the daily Unicorn Task Force briefings, proclaiming “I know more about unicorns than any scientist.”

Dec. 22: Zookeepers in Milwaukee and Phoenix report they have received phone calls from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., berating them for hiding their unicorns.

Dec. 25: In a national Christmas address, the president tells American that Santa’s ninth reindeer was actually a unicorn.

Dec. 26: President Trump excoriates the fake news media for failing to report that Santa’s ninth reindeer was actually a unicorn.

Jan. 1: President Trump holds a rally on the White House lawn before thousands of followers, all wearing unicorn horns on their foreheads (but no masks).