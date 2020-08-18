Scott Grabins: In Joe Biden’s America, every city looks like State Street

Over the past two months, Democrats across the country have called to defund the police. This plea made by many prominent Democrats, including Joe Biden who said “yes, absolutely” to the idea of redirecting police funding, has divided our country, and sadly has already had a serious impact on our community that will only worsen if we don’t stand for law and order.
The Democrats don’t mind leaving our police force and community high and dry when local crime occurs, and the Madison police force has been put through the ringer on this movement as violent rioters destroyed 75 businesses on State Street, toppled statues, and assaulted a state senator. Meanwhile, Madison’s Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway rolled back on her "thank you" to the local police force, selling out to the far-left activists by apologizing for thanking law enforcement after they fought violence, rioting, and looting on the front lines for weeks.
Rhodes-Conway has failed to protect our city, earning her a recent vote of no confidence by the Madison Professional Police Officers’ Association (MPPOA). The association cited “many months of frustration in the absence of effective leadership from the Mayor.” According to the MPPOA officers, who previously endorsed Rhodes-Conway in her 2019 mayoral bid, Mayor Rhodes-Conway has only perpetuated an “us versus them” dichotomy which has undermined their ability to protect the Madison community.
The impact of Democrats' agenda to defund the police couldn’t be clearer — and it’s no wonder that 95% of Madison police union members have lost faith in the Madison mayor.
Unfortunately, this effort to undermine the safety of our local streets, businesses, and livelihood is occurring beyond our community — and in many cases police officers are directly under assault.
In Seattle, a dozen police officers were violently attacked, in Chicago, 18 officers were injured after attempts to enforce law and order, and in Oregon, protests continue to occur and property continues to be destroyed throughout the city.
These unlawful acts continue to be perpetuated from every side of the Democratic Party and haven’t been stopped by Joe Biden — who recently claimed that heavily armed officers have “become the enemy.”
If Joe Biden isn’t backing the officers who serve as the basic safeguard to our community, who is he backing? Joe Biden’s failure to denounce "defund the police" hasn’t gone unnoticed, leaving the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) with no option other than to take a pass on Joe Biden this time around, who they previously endorsed in 2008 and 2012.
This year, they’re endorsing President Trump, who has been a strong advocate for law and order while at the same time promoting safe policing.
We need leaders and politicians who will stand up for our community. We can’t allow more small businesses on State Street to be looted in the way Mayor Rhodes-Conway allowed. Senseless criminal acts like this would undoubtedly occur again if we elect Joe Biden, since he’s failed to stand for law and order.
Imagine if there was no one available to respond to your car accident? Or if you had to wait hours instead of minutes for your 911 call to be answered? Joe Biden’s America is not a safe America, it is a lawless America.
The choice is clear as we are less than 100 days away from the November election. Do you prefer a candidate who would “absolutely” defund the police, or do you support a candidate like President Trump who will stand up for law and order? Under a President Joe Biden, every city in America would look like Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s State Street. To preserve the safety of our communities, it is essential that we re-elect President Trump to four more years.
Scott Grabins is chairman of the Republican Party of Dane County.
